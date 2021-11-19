ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' McKinley Wright: Another stellar outing

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Wright notched 26 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, one rebound, one...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Fg#The Grand Rapids Gold
NBC Sports

Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday: Timberwolves at L.A. Clippers

9:30 p.m. Saturday at Los Angeles Clippers. TV: BSN Plus. Radio: 830-AM Preview: The Clippers (7-4) rallied from 17 down to beat visiting Miami on Thursday behind 27 points from Paul George. ... They got a chance to watch the Wolves, who were trying to end a six-game losing streak, play the Lakers on Friday night. ... The Clippers swept a two-game series from the Wolves at Target Center last week. ... Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (knee surgery) is out. ... Veteran Serge Ibaka, who had back surgery in June, agreed to play in the G League to work on his conditioning.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Video: Anthony Davis gives yet another injury scare in Timberwolves vs Lakers

Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony seem to be the only consistent performers for the Los Angeles Lakers at the moment. Even though the team has surely not lived up to its hype as per the roster, yet these two players suffered an off-night when the Minnesota Timberwolves outscored the Lakers, 40-12 in the 3rd quarter of their most recent game. To add salt to the burns, AD gave the Laker Nation another injury scare.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Open Thread: Suns @ Timberwolves

The Suns close out their three game road trip tonight in Minnesota, as they aim to extend their winning streak to 9 games.
NBA
pinejournal.com

Can the Timberwolves finally follow up one strong performance with another?

Karl-Anthony Towns seemed to make a revelation in the middle of his postagme press conference after Monday’s loss to Phoenix. Towns was in the middle of doing what Minnesota always does when it puts forth a good effort, even in a loss — profusely patting the team on the back. It was deserved Monday.
NBA
NBC San Diego

Aztecs Hold Off Nevada With Another Solid Defensive Outing

Twice this season the #22 Aztecs have played a top-10 passing offense. The first time they lost to Fresno State because they couldn't match the Bulldogs firepower. The second time they made sure not to let the game get out of reach. San Diego State edged out Nevada and superstar...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Another one-catch outing

Tremble caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Cardinals. Tremble played nearly 70 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, but he primarily contributed from a run-blocking standpoint. The rookie is good for a catch or two per game but isn't featured enough to hold much fantasy value.
NFL
CBS Sports

DJ Steward: Efficient outing

Steward scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while recording two steals and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 102-83 victory over Agua Caliente. The guard out of Duke had his best showing of the season for Stockton. Steward shot 70 percent from the field while scoring a season-best 18 points in just 21 minutes. Hopefully this could be a sign of better things to come from the 6-foot-2 point guard.
NBA
The Times-Tribune

SEASON REVIEW: Redhounds had another stellar season in 2021

The Corbin Redhounds have established themselves as one of the best boys soccer programs in the entire state of Kentucky, and 2021 was even more evidence of that fact. The Redhounds entered the season with incredibly high expectations after making a run to the Final Four of the state tournament in 2020. They met those expectations with a 16-5 record and another 13th Region title. While a first round loss in the state tournament to eventual champion Dunbar was not the way Corbin wanted the season to end, it was another stellar year for the 13th Region’s top program.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy