Energy Industry

Offshore wind will soon face a supply chain crunch. Industry leaders want U.S. companies to get involved.

By Carley Milligan
Baltimore Business Journal
 6 days ago
Experts in the offshore wind industry said this week that the pool...

newspressnow.com

The U.S. must prioritize electric vehicle supply chain

Global car makers plan to spend more than half a trillion dollars on the electric vehicle revolution in the next few years. The industry is rapidly transforming and the stakes are enormous. The auto manufacturing of tomorrow is now up for grabs. But while U.S. car makers are rolling out...
CARS
Council on Foreign Relations

Biden Wants to Increase U.S. Offshore Wind Energy. Can He Do It?

The Biden administration has unveiled plans to dramatically ramp up the nation’s offshore wind industry to help fulfill U.S. climate pledges. How realistic is the roadmap?. Last month, the Joe Biden administration laid out plans to accelerate the nation’s transition to carbon neutrality by facilitating the development of wind farms in coastal waters off the United States. With several advantages over land-based turbines, a thriving offshore wind industry has the potential to drive job growth while advancing President Biden’s decarbonization strategy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Industrial IoT’s Role in the Supply Chain of the Future

The global supply chain is in a state of crisis. The holiday season perennially exposes supply chain weaknesses, but this set of circumstances isn’t limited to Black Friday crunches or toy sell-outs. It’s an end-to-end gridlock catalyzed by the pandemic and exacerbated by a hasty and often inefficient shift to a digital business landscape. Compounding factors include massive job vacancies, shortages of shipping containers and clogged ports. In short, it’s a mess.
TECHNOLOGY
Radio Iowa

Supply chain issues impacting dairy industry

Shipping containers are in high demand and short supply as continued supply chain shortages pose a unique challenge for Iowa’s dairy industry. Chad Hart, an agricultural economist for Iowa State University, says exporting dairy products overseas was already tricky, and it’s worse right now. “They often tend to have a fairly short shelf life, meaning, we can’t wait for months to get a shipping container in order to ship a container full of yogurt,” Hart says. “You need to move that in days.”
IOWA STATE
Washington Post

The U.S. Supply-Chain Crisis Is Already Easing

The supply-chain crunch appears to have already peaked in the U.S. When I first wrote this in mid-October, it felt like a bold assessment. Over the past two years, just about anything that could go wrong with global supply chains has gone wrong, from volatile swings in demand, a wave of extreme weather events and even a container ship getting stuck in the Suez Canal. But evidence keeps piling up to suggest that the U.S. is slowly but surely making progress in easing freight congestion and supply shortages.
INDUSTRY
cn2.com

Business Leaders Discuss Issues on the Supply Chain Across Industries

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause people problems across throughout the world and as things return to a new sense of normal some industries are struggling to get back on track. Business leaders say more product delays could be on the horizon, but the...
ECONOMY
Futurity

How long will the supply chain crunch last?

It’s common knowledge that holiday shopping is going to be challenging this year due to the broken supply chain. Many favorite items—like game consoles, toys, clothing, and shoes—will be in short supply. And if you’re lucky enough to find the hottest toy on your child’s wish list, you will likely pay more for it. But what does the new year hold? Will 2022 be better?
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

C-Suite Leaders: Supply Chain Crisis Will Drag on for 3 Years

Supply chains face their greatest stress test yet as the pandemic’s continuing impact prolongs a crisis some business leaders fear could drag on for three years, according to a new survey by Accenture. “Even before the pandemic, chief supply chain officers were faced with increasing expectations – from supporting new...
ECONOMY
American Banker

Supply chain crunch sparks demand for cutting-edge payments services

Demand for faster payments and merchant credit could expand in the months ahead as businesses cope with global supply chain disruptions. Manufacturing slowdowns and shipping snafus contributed to slower GDP growth in the most recent quarter and have created operational challenges for many companies. Payments services can't solve those problems, but they could help companies manage tight cash flows by more closely matching purchases to available inventory.
ECONOMY
workboat.com

U.S. offshore industry group alleges wind developers violating Jones Act

Operators of a foreign-flag geotechnical survey vessel have been in violation of the Jones Act while working on a Virginia offshore wind energy project, a U.S. offshore industry group alleges in a new report. The 264’x59’ vessel Geoquip Saentis, “a Chinese-built, Bahamian-flagged, Swiss-owned offshore supply vessel…operated for most of 2020...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Investor's Business Daily

ZIM, Star Bulk Earnings Due As Supply Chain Crunch Fuels Shipping Stocks

Seaborne shipping liners Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) and ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) report quarterly earnings on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, as high shipping costs from an ongoing supply chain crunch lift shipping stocks to record profits. Both companies will release results while ports and warehouses remain jammed as the holiday...
INDUSTRY
BobVila

Supply Chain Shortages Hit U.S. Paint Supply—One Color in Particular

Just about every day, it seems, we see stories on the news about supply-chain disruptions around the world. These supply chain issues are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems that just about every industry—from food and electronics to furniture and construction—has been affected. Supply chain problems have...
ECONOMY
rejournals.com

The new industrial revolution: Automation and the revitalization of supply chains

As a result of growing e-commerce sales, the amount of goods transported through industrial facilities across the country has increased significantly. To capitalize on this growth and remain competitive, companies are modernizing their warehouses to increase operating efficiency and shorten delivery times. Furthermore, many industrial users are looking to automation as a tool to increase efficiency, promote warehouse employee safety and address rising labor costs due to the scarcity of warehouse workers across the country.
RETAIL
ZDNet

91% of IT leaders affected by supply chain disruption: survey

A new survey of 400 IT decision-makers from Insight Enterprises found that 95% of IT decision-makers say the impact of the pandemic accelerated business transformation priorities. The 2022 Insight Intelligent Technology Report found that nearly all of the IT leaders surveyed have been affected in some way by the IT...
MARKETS
Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
