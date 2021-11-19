Ravens Friday Transcripts: 2021 Week 11 at Chicago Bears

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field:. A huge game for the Ravens became a tough proposition when Lamar Jackson was sidelined by an illness. Suddenly, it was up to Jackson's backup, Tyler Huntley, to go on the road and deliver a win the Ravens desperately needed as the AFC playoff race heats up. Style points have never mattered less. There was just one plotline: Could the Ravens find some way to get the job done? They were close to not doing it, so close to losing that, honestly, it felt like they did lose when they gave up a late touchdown and trailed by four points. But what followed is the stuff of lore. Huntley's first NFL start ended with him giving the darndest Tom Brady impression as he coolly directed a winning touchdown drive. "Just a spectacular win, the kind of win that takes faith and takes guts," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. It's a major boost to the Ravens' playoff prospects as they remain in first place in the AFC North, but beyond that, it re-emphasizes that, regardless of what they aren't in 2021, the Ravens are deep, resilient and tough, very much a team, as opposed to just one player.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO