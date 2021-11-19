ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Friday Transcripts: 2021 Week 11 at Chicago Bears

By Baltimore Ravens
baltimoreravens.com
 6 days ago

FRIDAY PODIUM AVAILABILITY: Week 11 AT CHICAGO BEARS. Opening statement: "I appreciate you guys being here. We had a good practice. [We're in] good spirits, and we're looking forward to playing on Sunday. What questions do you have?" We saw QB Lamar Jackson out there. Is everything good to...

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Daughter Was Adorable Pebbles for Halloween

The Ravens had a well-timed bye week that allowed the Ravens dads to celebrate Halloween with their little ones. That included Lamar Jackson, who shared precious photos of his daughter Milan, who he calls by her nickname Lani, dressed as Pebbles from "The Flintstones" for the holiday. Jackson beamed when...
Lamar Jackson Back on Injury Report With Illness, Questionable to Play Bears

Lamar Jackson has been added back to the injury report because of his illness and is now questionable to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Backup quarterback Trace McSorley has been activated from the practice squad in case Jackson cannot play. Tyler Huntley would be the starter. Jackson said Friday...
Podcast: Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens preview show

This Sunday’s game between the Chicago Bears (3-6) and Baltimore Ravens (6-3) will feature two quarterbacks that favor downfield throws. Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields rank No. 1 and No. 2 in intended air yards, a stat that “shows the average Air Yards a passer throws on all attempts,” according to Next Gen Stats. Jackson leads the league with 10.1 intended air yards and Fields is right behind him at 10.
Ravens-Bears Week 11 Predictions Roundup

The Ravens will edge the Bears in Week 11, according to most of the prognosticators. Analysis: "Both teams had some extra rest. The Ravens played on Thursday night and Chicago had a bye. The Ravens have never won in Chicago. The Bears have lost four consecutive games, so they will be determined to stop that skid. The Ravens have lost two of three and need a victory to hang onto first place in the AFC North. Baltimore will use its experience to emerge with a victory."
Ravens vs. Bears scouting report for Week 11: Who has the edge?

The Ravens are coming off one of their worst performances in the Lamar Jackson era, a 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Now they head into Chicago to face a Bears team that has lost four straight but has an improving rookie quarterback in Justin Fields. Here’s who has the edge in each phase:
Things to know ahead of Bears-Ravens Week 11 matchup

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, where Chicago’s looking to snap a four-game losing streak coming out of their bye week. Baltimore has been inconsistent this season, so this game is definitely a winnable one. But the Bears are going to need a strong performance from all phases in order to pull off a potential upset.
Bears vs. Ravens: What to watch for in Week 11

Week 10’s bye week gave the Chicago Bears a chance to rest and reset. It also gave them an extra week to get healthy for the final eight games of the season. With multiple difficult matchups coming up over the final stretch run, ownership will be able to gauge whether or not this organization is headed in the right direction.
5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears host the Baltimore Ravens, including a Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Fields showdown — plus our Week 11 predictions

The Chicago Bears and coach Matt Nagy look to break two losing streaks Sunday when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field. Not only have the Bears lost four straight this season, but the team never has won a game coming off a bye week under Nagy. They lost to the Miami Dolphins in overtime in 2018, the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and the Green Bay Packers in 2020 in Nagy’s first three seasons. The Bears haven’t won coming out of their bye week since 2013.
Everything You Need To Know: Ravens vs. Bears

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington), CBS crew Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline) Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst); Sports USA, Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Mark Carrier (analyst) The Ravens have never won...
Lamar Jackson Isn't Playing vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson will not play against the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field. An illness that forced Jackson out of Wednesday and Thursday's practices hit the star quarterback again over the weekend and will force him to sit. Jackson told reporters Friday that he was "feeling great" and went through...
Ultimate Game Preview Week 11: Ravens vs Bears

We’re back! The Chicago Bears return to the football team this Sunday after their bye week to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Led by Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss at Miami and get back on track. The Ravens for the most part...
Week 11 recap: Chicago Bears blow a late lead and lose to the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 after Andy Dalton replaces the injured Justin Fields

Lamar Jackson versus Justin Fields turned into Tyler Huntley versus Andy Dalton on Sunday at Soldier Field. The marquee matchup between Jackson, the former league MVP for the Baltimore Ravens, and Fields, the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback, never materialized because Jackson sat out with an illness. By midway through the third quarter, Fields was also out after injuring his ribs on a 6-yard carry.
'No Way' Lamar Jackson Could Play vs. Bears, As Ravens Have Strange Injury Week

Lamar Jackson was not close to playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears, as Head Coach John Harbaugh shed light on the star quarterback's illness after the team's 16-13 comeback win behind backup Tyler Huntley. Harbaugh said Jackson was not pushing him to suit up against the Bears. "There was no...
The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Bears

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field:. A huge game for the Ravens became a tough proposition when Lamar Jackson was sidelined by an illness. Suddenly, it was up to Jackson's backup, Tyler Huntley, to go on the road and deliver a win the Ravens desperately needed as the AFC playoff race heats up. Style points have never mattered less. There was just one plotline: Could the Ravens find some way to get the job done? They were close to not doing it, so close to losing that, honestly, it felt like they did lose when they gave up a late touchdown and trailed by four points. But what followed is the stuff of lore. Huntley's first NFL start ended with him giving the darndest Tom Brady impression as he coolly directed a winning touchdown drive. "Just a spectacular win, the kind of win that takes faith and takes guts," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. It's a major boost to the Ravens' playoff prospects as they remain in first place in the AFC North, but beyond that, it re-emphasizes that, regardless of what they aren't in 2021, the Ravens are deep, resilient and tough, very much a team, as opposed to just one player.
Chicago Bears: Game vs Ravens could get very ugly

The Chicago Bears are getting ready to play the Baltimore Ravens. Things are not going well for Chicago this season. They had quarterback drama to start the season between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. We all knew that Fields needed to be the guy but it took a few weeks...
Despite blowing another lead in the final minute, the focus needs to be on the bumbling offense. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears found a new way to give another game away in the final minute — this time to a former undrafted quarterback making his first NFL start. Tyler Huntley was able to leave Soldier Field as the hero after the Baltimore Ravens claimed a 16-13 victory Sunday afternoon.
