Picture the iconic birdbath, decorative and inviting to the neighborhood flying visitors. While it’s important for feathers to never get completely drenched, most birds (both inside and outside ones) love a chance to get their wings clean now and then. For birds, there are two types of baths: dust and water. You can easily make your own dust bath and offer it to your pet during playtime. You can’t really overdo it with dust baths as long as you don’t force her. Water takes a bit more finesse. If you notice your bird try to dunk in her water or the sink, that means it’s bath time. And when you bathe her, this is what you need to know to wash your bird.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO