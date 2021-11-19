Northwest Conference girls basketball previews

Columbus Grove’s Kenzie King, here driving against Kalida’s Kathryn Siebeneck during last season’s Division IV district final at Van Wert High School, returns after being named first team all-Northwest Conference and Putnam County League in 2020-21. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

NWC

Ada

Division: IV

Coach: Morgan Bass (fourth season)

2020-21 overall record: 5-15

2020-21 league record: 1-7 (eighth)

2021 postseason finish: Lost 57-29 to Marion Local in sectional semifinals.

Returning 2020-21 varsity letter winners: Selena Jordan (Sr.), Kirsten Poling (Sr.), Courtney Sumner (Jr.), Olivia Burkhart (So.), Mariah King (Soph.)

Others that may start season on varsity roster: Daicy Robinson (So.), Katie Sizemore (So.), Lexi Poling (Fr.), Awo Akyeampong (Soph.)

Coach’s analysis: We are another young team who are working to continue to build our program. Our low numbers creates a challenge in itself for us but our team continues to show up every day and work to get better.

Allen East

Division: III

Coach: Aaron Montgomery (first season)

2020-21 overall record: 4-18

2020-21 league record: 0-8 (ninth)

2021 postseason finish: Lost 56-18 to Coldwater in sectional semifinals.

Returning 2020-21 varsity letter winners: Savana Brooks (Soph.), Aubrey Young (Soph.), Elle Richardson (Jr.), Kennedy Truex (Jr.), Emma Brinkman (Sr.)

Others on varsity roster: Rilynn Jones (Fr.), Dylan Miller (Fr.), Taylor Nickles (Fr.), Soraya Jackson (Soph.), Lexy Payne (Jr.), Brooke Helser (Sr.), Alexandria Rodriguez (Sr.)

Coach’s analysis: Looking to bounce back from a tough season. New coach, new culture, new mentality. We have a mix of youth and experience. We plan to try and utilize our speed and athleticisim more this year to our advantage.

Bluffton

Division: IV

Coach: Eric Garmatter (11th season)

2020-21 overall record: 12-11

2020-21 league record: 4-4 (sixth)

2021 postseason finish: Lost 36-35 to Cory-Rawson in sectional semifinals.

Returning 2020-21 varsity letter winners: Kylie Monday (Sr.), Kylie Stackhouse (Sr.), Haelyn Bischoff (Sr.), Riley Busch (Sr.), Sami Scoles (Jr.), Riley Eachus (Jr.), Kendal Giesige (Jr.)

Top prospects: Delaney Maple (Sr.), Morgan Fruchey (Soph.), Julia Mehaffie (Jr.), Ayla Grandey (Fr.)

Coach’s analysis: If we stay healthy and the younger players develop the way we are hoping, I think we can be competitive in most of our games.

Columbus Grove

Division: IV

Coach: Brian Schroeder (ninth season)

2020-21 overall record: 19-8

2020-21 league record: 5-3 (tied for third in NWC); 6-1 (tied for first in PCL)

2021 postseason finish: Lost 65-35 to Crestview in regional finals.

Returning 2020-21 varsity letter winners: Kenzie King (Sr.), Savanah Ridenour (Sr.), Koryn Halker (Sr.), Shay Schroeder (Sr.), Jaylen Sautter (Jr.), Sage Clement (Jr.), Brynn Fortman (Jr.)

Others on varsity roster: Emma Renner (Sr.), Lauryn Auchmuty (Fr.), Abby Stechschulte (Soph.)

Coach’s analysis: We lost Erin Downing from last year’s team. She was our leading rebounder, second leading scorer and best defensive player. We will need to have multiple players step up on offense and defense as well as fill the leadership void left by her. In addition, this team will need to hang its hat on defense and consistently play with physicality and toughness to make up for its lack of size inside. As long as we continue to work hard and improve each week, we hope to compete in both leagues. Crestview and Delphos Jefferson won the NWC last year and will be the favorites to win the conference again this year. The PCL will be very competitive and has many teams capable of winning the league.

Crestview

Division: IV

Coach: Mark Gregory (sixth season)

2020-21 overall record: 23-4

2020-21 league record: 7-1 (tied for first)

2021 postseason finish: Lost 66-24 to Fort Loramie in state semifinals.

Returning 2020-21 varsity letter winners: Cali Gregory (So.), Myia Etzler (So.), Laci McCoy (Jr.), Brynn Putman (Sr.), Macy Kulwicki (Jr.), Emily Greulach (Sr.)

Others on varsity roster: Ellie Kline (Fr.), Kylee Reno (Sr.), Lauren Walls (Sr.)

Coach’s analysis: After a tremendous season as co-champs in our conference, sectional, district and regional champions, we have four returning regulars to lead us this season. We lost seven seniors to graduation, 28 points per game, and their leadership. We have a group ready to take the challenge. We have also added to our schedule with Ottawa-Glandorf and Liberty-Benton. It is going to be fun to learn and grow with this group.

Delphos Jefferson

Division: III

Coach: Denise Lindeman (second full season; became interim varsity coach during 2019-20 season)

2020-21 overall record: 20-5

2020-21 league record: 7-1 (tied for first)

2021 postseason finish: Lost 36-32 to Sherwood Fairview in district semifinals.

Returning 2020-21 varsity letter winners: Alycia Lindeman (Sr.), Josie McGue (Sr.), Hannah Wiltsie (Jr.), Gwen Teman (Jr.), Jessa Rostorfer (Jr.), Lauren French (Soph.), Alyvia Lindeman (Soph.)

Others on varsity roster: Jenna Rode (Jr.), Krystin Moore (Soph.), Maddie Weitzel (Sr.), Payton Shade (Jr.), Rylynn Marquiss (Jr.),

Coach’s analysis: The Lady Wildcats return seven letter winners and four starters from a competitive 2020-21 season that saw the Lady Wildcats capture a share of the league title as well as a sectional championship. We will rely on those players for their varsity experience and their leadership on and off the court. We will use our speed and athleticism to set the tone for the upcoming season. This year’s Lady Wildcats are an extremely hardworking and coachable group that have dedicated their time in the offseason by improving on their skill development. As the coach of this team, I appreciate their effort, attitude and hardwork on and off the court. We will continue to set high standards and strive to continue each day.

Leipsic

Division: IV

Coach: Gary Kreinbrink (36th season)

2020-21 overall record: 13-11

2020-21 league record: First season in NWC; 3-4 (fifth in PCL)

2021 postseason finish: Lost 60-45 to Miller City in sectional finals.

Returning 2020-21 varsity letter winners: Josie Hermiller (Sr.), Ally Kirkendal (Sr.), Whitney Langhals (Jr.), Kyrsten Martinez (Jr.), Marisa Hermiller (Jr.), Abby Haselman (Jr.), Ava Henry (So.), Leah Kirkendall (Soph.)

Others on varsity roster: Sydney Schroeder (Jr.), Jazelle Perez (Fr.)

Coach’s analysis: We are getting a very late start due to the volleyball team advancing to the regionals and the fact the season begins a week earlier this year. But, we have a veteran group coming back with eight letter winners, so we should be able to get things rolling fairly quickly since we open up Nov. 19. We also are beginning in a new league, the Northwest Conference, which will be a change and challenge for us since we left the Blanchard Valley Conference. We look to improve on our 13 wins in 2020-21, but as always the schedule is very challenging. The goal is to be better every day and to be disciplined on the court. We will be a hardworking group and try to contend in both league races.

Lincolnview

Division: IV

Coach: Kyle Williams (third season)

2020-21 overall record: 10-14

2020-21 league record: 2-6 (seventh)

2021 postseason finish: Lost 41-25 to Wayne Trace in sectional finals.

Returning starters: Kendall Bollenbacher (Sr.), Zadria King (Sr.), Makayla Jackman (Jr.)

Others returning from last season: Annie Renner (Jr.), Carsyn Looser (Jr.), Heather Beair (Sr.)

Others on roster: Ashlynn Price (Fr.), Emerson Walker (Fr.), Addysen Stevens (Soph.), Amy Salinas (Soph.), Andi Webb (Sr.), Emma Bowersock (Fr.), Grace Brickner (Fr.)

Coach’s analysis: We have a more experienced squad this year with a lot of girls who really want to compete. They know what to expect at this level, and they know my expectations. I am very excited about our ambitious group. We have a lot of key returners including two of our top scorers from last year as well as some juniors that will contribute. We also have a freshman class with a lot of talent. I think our strong suit will be offensively but we will need to be able to get stops on the defensive end when needed. Last season we were constantly giving up 50-60 points a night early in the season. Last year we finished 10-14 with a few close losses. If we compete at a high level and are consistent night in and night out, then I foresee us being able to contend in the conference and win 15-16 games this season. Overall, we just need to be constant on both ends of the floor.

Spencerville

Division: III

Coach: Greg Ekis (eighth season)

2020-21 overall record: 14-10

2020-21 league record: 5-3 (tied for third)

2021 postseason finish: Lost 58-30 to Liberty-Benton in sectional finals.

Returning 2020-21 varsity letter winners: Lilyan Goecke (Sr.), Emme Prine (Sr.), Chloe Orr (Sr.), Gabi Croft (Jr.), Kirsten Wurst (Jr.), Claire Hoback (Jr.), Heidi Keller (Soph.)

Others likely to make varsity roster: Brooklyn Godsey (Sr.), Katherine Lee (Jr.), Sydney LeMar (Jr.)

Coach’s analysis: We are looking forward to this upcoming season. The players have worked very hard and are looking forward to playing this season. The strength of this team is how versatile they all are and that so many can play so many different positions.

Information provided by coaches and obtained from OHSAA and conference websites. Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0468.