Utah COVID: Nearly 1,800 new cases reported weekend before Thanksgiving, over 400 children

By Vivian Chow
 6 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,764 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, November 19, and 17 new deaths.

Here are today’s numbers.

Cases

With 1,764 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 582,929.

Of today’s new cases, 428 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 244 cases in children ages 5-10, 86 cases in children ages 11-13, and 98 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,008,411 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 16,465 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,884,530 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,080.

UDOH reports a total of 7,052,454  total tests, an increase of 9,034 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,632 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 533 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,366.

Deaths

There are 17 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,428 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 65-84, Morgan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  14. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday
Total Utahns testing positive 582,929 581,165
Total people tested 3,884,530 3,875,496
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,428 3,411
Vaccines administered 4,008,411 3,991,946
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 533 547
Total hospitalizations 25,366 25,273

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 19

