Utah COVID: Nearly 1,800 new cases reported weekend before Thanksgiving, over 400 children
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,764 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, November 19, and 17 new deaths.
Here are today’s numbers.
Cases
With 1,764 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 582,929.
Of today’s new cases, 428 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 244 cases in children ages 5-10, 86 cases in children ages 11-13, and 98 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,008,411 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.RELATED : All Utah adults now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, says governor
This is an increase of 16,465 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.TRENDING : Utah ‘would be all over’ bringing an NFL team to state, Cox says
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,884,530 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,080.
UDOH reports a total of 7,052,454 total tests, an increase of 9,034 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,632 per day.READ NEXT : CDC confirms monkeypox infection in Maryland
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.
Hospitalizations
There are 533 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,366.
Deaths
There are 17 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,428 total deaths.
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Morgan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|582,929
|581,165
|Total people tested
|3,884,530
|3,875,496
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,428
|3,411
|Vaccines administered
|4,008,411
|3,991,946
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|533
|547
|Total hospitalizations
|25,366
|25,273
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 19Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 0