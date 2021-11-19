ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Real Wheels: ‘64 Corvette’s style suits owner

By Editorials
 6 days ago
Payne's beauty includes a 327 engine, 365 HP with a four-speed manual transmission.

LIMA — The Beatles arrived in the United States in 1964, completing “The Biggest Explosion in Rock and Roll History,” according to Rolling Stone Magazine. Even though they were an ocean apart from America, the English foursome won American hearts with their music and “hippie” lifestyle.

Chevrolet’s 1964 Corvette accomplished much the same thing that year. The print advertising for the 1964 Vette read, “The Corvette Stingray caught on. Now it’s just about the most popular sports car sold in America. Regardless of price. Or what side of the ocean it came from.”

Ken Payne, of Lima, brought his 1964 Chevrolet Corvette to Downtown Lima’s Car Cruise-In. He has owned it since 2004.

His ‘Vette features both a soft top and a hardtop.

“I always wanted a Corvette with this body style,” said Payne.

The 1963 Chevy Corvette was met with astounding success, and the 1964 model year was equally popular. Why mess with a good thing? So, for the most part, the 1964 Vette would continue with the design features that had made the 1963 model so successful. One change was doing away with the split window in the back. The split window was replaced with one clear piece of glass for the 1964 model year.

Payne’s beauty includes a 327 engine, 365 HP with a four-speed manual transmission.

Even though he had always wanted a Corvette, he doesn’t drive this one much.

“It only has 40,000 miles on it. It is stored in the winter. I probably don’t drive more than 100 miles a year. I drive it just around town,” said Payne.

Payne can be picky with what vehicle he chooses to drive as he also owns a 1969 Chevy Corvette, a 1969 Chevy Camaro and a 1955 Ford Pickup.

“Whatever mood I am in, I drive,” said Payne.

