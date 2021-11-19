ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dallas Mavericks to retire Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41 on Jan. 5

By Tim Bontemps
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS -- The Mavericks are retiring Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41 when Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit in January. NBA commissioner Adam Silver is expected to attend the Jan. 5...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pounding The Rock

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio found themselves back in the win column for the second time this month as the Spurs dominated the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Now sitting at 4-7 on the year, they will again face off with their longtime interstate rival, the Dallas Mavericks, on Friday night. The previous...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To Dallas

Missing the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 NBA season last year, the Indiana Pacers are looking to get back on track and be a real threat in the Eastern Conference. With a core of Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren, and Myles Turner, the Pacers definitely have a lot of talent on their roster, but health has been a big concern over the years.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Derek Harper
Person
Rolando Blackman
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Jason Kidd
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets (9-5) play against the Dallas Mavericks (4-4) at American Airlines Center. Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021. Denver Nuggets 101, Dallas Mavericks 111 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind. Grand Rapids Gold lost 124-109 to the Iowa Wolves tonight. –...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Mavs retiring Nowitzki’s 41 in January when Warriors visit

The Dallas Mavericks are retiring Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41 when Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit in January. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to attend the Jan. 5 ceremony honoring the only player in league history to play 21 seasons with the same team. The 43-year-old Nowitzki is the franchise leader in points, games, starts, minutes, rebounds, 3-pointers, free throws and blocks.
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Denver Nuggets look to extend winning streak against Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets (9-4) were in an early slump to start the season, but they’ve ripped off four straight wins. They’ll be looking to make it a clean five in a row tonight against the Dallas Mavericks (8-4) on the road. Denver won the lone matchup between these two squads last season, and you have to go back to the 2018-19 season to find a matchup between these two squads where Denver won multiple games in a row in the series.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Golden State Warriors#All Star
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Opportunity for Kristaps Porzingis arises

The Dallas Mavericks are Luka Doncic’s team. I don’t think anyone would argue that. But for as obvious as that is, it’s not always easy for players to adapt to, even if they fully accept it. Kristaps Porzingis has always been “the man” in his basketball career. Think about it,...
NBA
newschain

Phoenix Suns rally to beat Dallas Mavericks and snatch 11th straight victory

The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 11 by rallying in the fourth quarter to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 112-104. Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 19 points while veteran point guard Chris Paul added another 18 and 14 assists as the Suns marked their longest run of consecutive victories since the 2006-07 season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
dmagazine.com

How Keanu Reeves and The Matrix Explain the Dallas Mavericks

Keanu Reeves changed my life. Ask people who most changed their lives, and I bet they would mention a teacher, mentor, parent, or significant other. Meh. For me, it’s Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix. My favorite scene is toward the beginning, well before Neo is faced with his...
DALLAS, TX
Mavs Moneyball

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers

THE STORY: As of this writing (mid afternoon) Luka Doncic is still questionable and it seems he clashed knees with a teammate in practice and is still in some amount of pain. So we don’t know if he’s going to play but playing in pain... doesn’t sound great. Perhaps he wants to gut it out knowing he has three days off after this contest.
NBA
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: A good Porzingis is a terrible thing to waste

In the Dallas Mavericks rematch against the Los Angeles Clippers, things unfolded differently than they did last year in the playoffs. Last season, the surging Mavericks banished their No. 2 scorer to a decoy role. Roaming the fringe and serving as nothing more than a spot-up shooter was a curious...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Dallas Mavericks Thanksgiving Mailbag Extravaganza

Thanksgiving is here, and it’s a time for food, family, and friendship. But at some point you’re going to need a break from all that, and what better way to pass the time than by reading a Dallas Mavericks mailbag. We put out a call for questions, and you delivered. Here are your answers:
NBA
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Mavericks Report Card: Games 9-17

The Mavericks finish this stretch 5-4 and are now 10-7 on the season. In the last report card, I questioned if Dallas was going to be able to put it together and get an early-season signature win. They did just that in game 13 of the year during a home win against Denver. Luka Doncic had 23 points and 11 assists, Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and the Mavericks outscored the Nuggets 32-18 in the fourth quarter to improve to 9-4. The first 47 minutes were great, but in the final minute Doncic went up to block an Austin Rivers layup, and after the play was over, Rivers accidentally rolled up under him, spraining his ankle and knee.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Concerns in the Dallas Maverick data

On Wednesday I wrote a piece which really irritated most readers, if not all. I wrote about why I feel that Jason Kidd isn’t good enough for a roster that’s mostly the same from the last two seasons. At best, I think he can help replicate what the team accomplished the last two years, but I’ve not seen enough to indicate that the Mavericks will take a significant step forward. That is the black cloud for me, because I want to see this team make it further in the playoffs. I want them to win a championship.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy