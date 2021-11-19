Dallas Mavericks to retire Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41 on Jan. 5

The Mavericks finish this stretch 5-4 and are now 10-7 on the season. In the last report card, I questioned if Dallas was going to be able to put it together and get an early-season signature win. They did just that in game 13 of the year during a home win against Denver. Luka Doncic had 23 points and 11 assists, Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and the Mavericks outscored the Nuggets 32-18 in the fourth quarter to improve to 9-4. The first 47 minutes were great, but in the final minute Doncic went up to block an Austin Rivers layup, and after the play was over, Rivers accidentally rolled up under him, spraining his ankle and knee.

