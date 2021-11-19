ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Game Scoop! 652: The GTA Trilogy Deserves So Much Better

By Daemon Hatfield
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops...

www.ign.com

totalgamingnetwork.com

GTA Trilogy Pulled from Sale on PC as Rockstar Games Launcher Goes Down

Update (Nov 11, 2021 at 8:01PM ET): The Rockstar Games Launcher is once again working. Unfortunately, the GTA Trilogy is still unavailable due to those extra files that were "unintentionally included" in yesterday's release of The Definitive Version. You can read more about those additional files in our original story below.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is a mess

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is rife with enough bugs and glitches to make Cyberpunk 2077 flinch. The game, which just released this week and is currently unavailable to purchase after Rockstar removed the purchase links from its website, is filled with graphical glitches. Players are cataloging these issues and other, unintentionally funny problems all over social media and sharing their disbelief, amusement, and confusion.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

GTA Trilogy Chaos Continues – Hot Coffee Mini-Game Files Found

GTA Trilogy was released two days ago and since it caused chaos for Rockstar Games. GTA Trilogy has some serious in-game issues. Now, fans have found the files of GTA Trilogy not only contain some developer notes but have some unlicensed music and the infamous Hot Coffee mod is still there.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

GTA Trilogy Possibly Teases GTA 6 on In-Game Billboard

Some gamers out there have an uncanny knack for seeing things others miss, and a potential Easter egg has already popped up in the GTA Trilogy despite the game only being out for a day. Fans are desperate for Grand Theft Auto 6 after the fifth installment was released eight years ago, and even the smallest trail of breadcrumbs may be worth following. Even though the game developer hasn’t uttered a single word about a potential sixth installment, fans are well aware that something is being worked on–and a hint may have appeared in the new port of Grand Theft Auto 3.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

GTA Trilogy: Players Are Demanding Refunds

As the chaos of Rockstar’s newly remastered GTA Trilogy continues, many players are now demanding a refund. People have taken to Rockstar’s Twitter support page, @RockstarSupport, to ask the company for their money back after the game only debuted on November 11. Customer complaints are not unfounded as the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been virtually unplayable for many.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

6 bad video game remasters: GTA Trilogy isn't the only offender

The GTA Trilogy remaster has gone down like a lead balloon. What Grand Theft Auto fans had hoped would be a modernized nostalgia trip through GTA 3, GTA Vice City and San Andreas is instead an abhorrent excuse for a remaster, plagued with visual and performance issues. But this isn’t...
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Worst Bugs, Glitches, and Problems So Far

Many of us assumed that the seemingly inevitable remasters of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas would eventually be guaranteed (and welcome) hits, but the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has already been met with scorn and ridicule from franchise fans who are stunned by these remasters’ many, many problems.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Clue Possibly Discovered in GTA Trilogy

Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and while everyone on the Internet seems to be fixated on GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City, it's actually GTA III that has a possible GTA 6 teaser. Over on Reddit, one player of the remastered GTA Trilogy pointed out that Rockstar Games changed one of the billboards in GTA III. In the original version of the game, there was a billboard for the Francis International Airport that said "See You Soon" and "Miami." Obviously, this was Rockstar Games teasing GTA Vice City, the next game in the series after GTA III. The billboard doesn't say this anymore though.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'GTA Trilogy' Beats ‘Efootball’ To Become Lowest-Rated Game Of 2021

If you’d have told me a year ago that a Rockstar Games release was going to be the worst-rated game of 2021 according to Metacritic users, I would have struggled to believe you. If you’d told me that game was in fact a remastered collection containing three of the most-loved Grand Theft Auto games of all time, I’d have known for sure you were lying.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Fans Furious After Rockstar Games Takes Away GTA Trilogy

After being down for more than 24 hours, the Rockstar Games Launcher is back online, but GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now unavailable to play or purchase so Rockstar Games can remove "files" from the game that are not supposed to be in the game. With the Rockstar Games Launcher being down the past 24 hours, owners of the GTA Trilogy on the platform had no choice but to play the games offline. Now, after waiting more than a day for the launcher to come back, they can't even do this.
VIDEO GAMES

