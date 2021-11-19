Game Scoop! 652: The GTA Trilogy Deserves So Much Better

Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and while everyone on the Internet seems to be fixated on GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City, it's actually GTA III that has a possible GTA 6 teaser. Over on Reddit, one player of the remastered GTA Trilogy pointed out that Rockstar Games changed one of the billboards in GTA III. In the original version of the game, there was a billboard for the Francis International Airport that said "See You Soon" and "Miami." Obviously, this was Rockstar Games teasing GTA Vice City, the next game in the series after GTA III. The billboard doesn't say this anymore though.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO