Plug Power's latest electrolyzer order means it has already hit its 2022 goal. Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares popped on Wednesday, rising 1.8% as of 1:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 24. after the hydrogen fuel-cell specialist bagged yet another order and announced growth plans for Europe. Plug Power is clearly on a roll as far as investments into growth are concerned, and that has investors in the renewable energy stock excited.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO