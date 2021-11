The UFC Vegas 42 preliminary card has concluded and involved five of six matches ending early... and we saw a ton brutal body shots to boot. Closing out this portion of the prelims, Joel Alvarez earned himself a standing TKO on the UFC’s #15 ranked lightweight, Thiago Moises. Alvarez unleashed some heavy strikes on the feet, and once he had his opponent hurt, he unloaded a series of elbows followed by some body shots to prompt the referee to step in. This makes four-straight finishes for Joel under the UFC umbrella, and although he did miss weight for this contest by 1.5 pounds, he should get another ranked opponent his next time out.

