During an interview with BT Sport at the Manchester stop for WWE's latest UK tour, Charlotte Flair answered the reporter's question as to why people are so upset that she is always a champion or demands a lot. “If I were a man, would I still bother people? Nobody looks at a man and says, 'Why does he want to be the world champion again when he's been at the top all these years?' Is it because I'm a woman and I've done it all and we have a smaller split? Is Charlotte difficult? Why do I stand up for what I believe in? Does this make it difficult for me? If I were a man, I would have big balls.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO