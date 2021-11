NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Reactions came swiftly Wednesday after the jury reached a verdict in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael, who prosecutors said fired the fatal shots, was convicted on all counts, including malice murder. His father, Gregory McMichael, and neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of felony murder and other charges. President Joe Biden said in a statement, “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished.” “Ahmaud Arbery’s killing – witnessed by the world on video – is a devastating...

