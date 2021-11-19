ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jay Lethal Set To Compete On 11/27 ROH Television

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago

Jay Lethal will have at least one more bout in Ring of Honor. ROH announced that Jay Lethal will take on EC3 on the November 27 episode of ROH TV in what could be Lethal's final match for the promotion. It is already confirmed that Lethal will not be...

www.fightful.com

