A Chicago startup is looking to spice up the frozen food aisle with its West African dishes that are launching in thousands of grocery stores across the country. AYO Foods, founded by husband and wife team Perteet and Fred Spencer, is creating a line of West African cuisine that shoppers can find in their grocery freezer. Founded just two years ago and officially launched during the summer of 2020, AYO's dishes are now in 4,000 stores across the country at places like Whole Foods, Target, Kroger and Safeway. The startup's revenue has grown 850% this year, and it expects to do more than $5 million in sales in 2022 as it launches in more stores.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO