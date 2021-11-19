Thanksgiving air travel starts early with pre-pandemic levels expected to fly
By Lowell Melser
Wbaltv.com
6 days ago
LINTHICUM, Md. — Thanksgiving travel is starting early this year -- and experts expect air travel to hit pre-pandemic levels. Thanks to COVID-19 vaccines and a number of safety protocols, many more people are saying, "OK, we're going to fly to grandma's this year for Thanksgiving." Airline industry experts...
While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
After Delta Air Lines cancels Alan Rubin’s flights to Greece, the airline says it issued a prompt refund to his travel agency. Why won’t Skylux Travel pass the money along to him?. Q: My wife and I had reservations made by Skylux Travel for a Delta Air Lines flight from...
American Airlines suffered negative pushback from passengers who experienced canceled flights over the past week. The highest number of flights canceled in a single day last weekend reached over 1,500. The reasons behind the canceled flights are said to be AA staff shortages and poor weather conditions. Nonetheless, American Airlines...
LINTHICUM, Md. — Be careful with what you bring to the airport: Officials want you to "know before you go" what's permitted to take on a plane -- including which types of food. Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport officials and the Transportation Security Administration are expecting more than 30,000 travelers...
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — More than 31,000 people flew out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, marking a new high point for departing passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic, an airport official said.
Yesterday, Nov 24 was a new high point for departing passenger traffic at #BWI Marshall Airport since the start of the pandemic. @TSA officers screened 31,178 departing passengers on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 28,849 from July 16. #HolidaysAtBWI #Open4BizMD https://t.co/EfV8ZqC8iO
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) November 25, 2021
Transportation Security Administration officers at BWI screened 31,178 departing passengers on Wednesday, surpassing the airport’s previous pandemic-era high of 28,849 passengers on July 16.
TSA reported 2,311,978 people passed through airport security checkpoints across the country yesterday, about 88% of the volume on the day before Thanksgiving in 2019, before the existence of COVID-19 was widely known.
BREAKING NEWS: Yesterday, @TSA officers screened 2,311,978 individuals at checkpoints around the country. The figure represents 88% versus pre-pandemic volume screened in 2019 for that same day of the week. pic.twitter.com/yMO1hcTub2
— TSA (@TSA) November 25, 2021
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Lines swelled at Oakland International Airport early Wednesday as travelers, who had delayed gathering with family and friends during the long months of isolation during the COVID pandemic, crowded onto flights on the way to Thanksgiving weekend reunions.
Travel experts have predicted the number of air travelers this week would approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels.
If the scene at Oakland International was being repeated at airports across the country, those bullish predictions were coming to fruition.
Traffic on the highways leading into local Bay Area airports were already backing up at 6 a.m. and lines at the check-in...
Thanksgiving travel is starting early this year and experts expect air travel to hit pre-pandemic levels. What does that mean for travelers? Here with some of those answers is Ragina Ali the Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA.
New York (CNN Business) — The holiday travel season is off to a relatively smooth start, with good weather and few canceled flights. But many in the industry are worried that luck won't hold all the way until the holiday season ends just after New Year's. Major US airlines are...
SAN ANTONIO — Travelers are taking to the skies days before the Thanksgiving holiday. With more people expecting to take off from the San Antonio International Airport this year, officials are warning folks to be ready for the possibility of long lines. While it’s hard to predict exact numbers in...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After many missed a year of travel because of the pandemic, lots of people are now heading out to see family and friends for Thanksgiving. And whether you are flying, riding the rails or driving – or waiting for someone to arrive – CBS3 has you covered on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
CBS3’s Jan Carabeo was at Philadelphia International Airport early Wednesday morning as a steady stream of travelers went through the TSA checkpoints. There were times when TSA was really slow and then the rush would come in, but overall travelers were...
SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (KPIX 5) – Bay Area airports, including SFO, were busy Wednesday as travelers reunited with their loved for the first Thanksgiving since COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted.
Wednesday night was just the beginning of the reunion of the Miller family from New York. The family packed into a minivan heading to their grandmother’s, after the 2017 Tubbs Fire destroyed Rebecca’s parent’s house in Santa Rosa, and then the COVID pandemic struck.
“This is our first chance to have Thanksgiving in the rebuilt house so that feels amazing,” said Rebecca Miller.
The Miller family arrives at San Francisco International Airport...
The day before Thanksgiving is always the busiest travel day on the calendar. In a normal year, things can get stressful and hectic in America’s airports. However, this year isn’t a normal one. The world is shaking off the pandemic and trying to get back to normal. As a result, several industries, including airlines are understaffed and short on some supplies.
One of my flight bookings has changed so much that it’s basically unrecognisable. Well, I exaggerate slightly, as the airlines have made an effort to keep me going where I need to go, but still. I made this booking at the end of March, and since then I have had six sets of flight cancellations. Six!
(Reuters) – Dozens of people were stranded in Europe for a second night on Saturday after their U.S.-bound flight made an emergency landing in Dublin following an engine failure, passengers said. Brussels Airlines flight 102 was en route from Brussels to New York on Friday when pilots issued a “pan-pan”...
You’re currently reading “Our view,” which is one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For a counterpoint, read “Unfriendly skies: Stressed passengers, not alcohol, are why conflicts on planes have soared.”
A passenger uses a racial slur to berate an African-American flight attendant over wearing a mask. Another on a separate flight pummels a flight attendant's face, knocking out two teeth. And on a third flight, a passenger lies on the floor, grabs a flight attendant by the ankles and pushes his head under...
Comments / 0