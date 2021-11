It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas from six years ago: Michael Bublé is coming back to NBC for a new holiday special. Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City will air December 6 at 10 p.m. ET and will repeat on December 22 at 10 p.m. ET. The special will originate from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, which is the same studio where Saturday Night Live happens each week. So far, no special guests have been announced for the special, which will mix comedy and music, but it’s probably likely that one or two SNL cast members will show up for the festivities.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO