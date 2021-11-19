'Mother/Android': Chloë Grace Moretz is on the run from robots in new trailer

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Chloë Grace Moretz is an expecting mother who is trying to survive amid a war with artificial intelligence in the new trailer for upcoming Hulu film, Mother/Android.

Mortez portrays Georgia who is trying to make it to a safe location in Boston to give birth to her child with her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) in the clip released on Friday.

The couple must transverse the war-torn No Man's Land to reach Boston, a stronghold of the android uprising.

Georgia also recalls when the war started, as lifelike androids who served humans decided to fight back against humanity.

Mother/Android, from writer and director Mattson Tomlin, is coming to Hulu on Dec. 17. Raúl Castillo also stars.

The film is produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves alongside Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Bill Block and Charles Miller.