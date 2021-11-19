ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Mother/Android': Chloë Grace Moretz is on the run from robots in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnxAG_0d27Nqs400

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Chloë Grace Moretz is an expecting mother who is trying to survive amid a war with artificial intelligence in the new trailer for upcoming Hulu film, Mother/Android.

Mortez portrays Georgia who is trying to make it to a safe location in Boston to give birth to her child with her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) in the clip released on Friday.

The couple must transverse the war-torn No Man's Land to reach Boston, a stronghold of the android uprising.

Georgia also recalls when the war started, as lifelike androids who served humans decided to fight back against humanity.

Mother/Android, from writer and director Mattson Tomlin, is coming to Hulu on Dec. 17. Raúl Castillo also stars.

The film is produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves alongside Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Bill Block and Charles Miller.

Comments / 1

Related
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
The Guardian

The Unforgivable review – Sandra Bullock does something terrible in ITV drama remake

Sally Wainwright’s award-winning ITV crime drama Unforgiven has been redeveloped for Netflix as a feature film; it has been transplanted from Yorkshire to Seattle, and the title has been changed, perhaps to prevent any confusion with the Clint Eastwood movie. Sandra Bullock takes over Suranne Jones’s leading role as Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison on licence after 20 years for killing a cop in a semi-accidental spasm of rage and fear when the officer was sent in to enforce her eviction. Now she is obsessed with tracking down her only family: kid sister Katherine, who was put up for adoption after Ruth was sent down.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raúl Castillo
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Algee Smith
Person
Chloë Grace Moretz
TIME

Alana Haim Makes a Memorable Debut in the Overly Self-Satisfied Licorice Pizza

Movies that seem assured of how endearing they are usually end up being the least endearing of all. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘70s retro romance Licorice Pizza has plenty going for it: a vivid San Fernando setting, to remind clueless East Coasters that Los Angeles is hardly synonymous with Hollywood; a breezy soundtrack that avoids all the era’s usual suspects (so long Abba’s “Dancing Queen,” hello Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman’s “Stumblin’ In”); and, perhaps best of all, a fantastic breakthrough performance by an actress none of us saw coming.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Decider

New on Hulu December 2021

Starting off the month, Hulu is dropping a new movie with Chloe Grace Moretz on Dec. 17. Mother/Android is Mattson Tomlin’s new sci-fi thriller movie following two young adults fleeing their country as artificial intelligence attempts to take over. It also stars Algee Smith and Raúl Costello (and, most likely, a whole boatload of robots).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Mother Android#Batman
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
kfrxfm.com

Chloe Grace Moretz New Movie Released

The trailer for Chloe Grace Moretz’s latest movie MOTHER/ANDROID, has been released. The film will stream on Hulu beginning December 17th. YouTube describes the movie as saying, “Georgia who, with her boyfriend Sam, goes on a treacherous journey to escape their country, which is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence.”
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Official Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu Original Film, ‘Mother/Android’ (2021), Directed By Mattson Tomlin

An official trailer and key art have been released for the Hulu Original film, Mother/Android, directed by Mattson Tomlin (Solomon Grundy). The film stars Chloe Grace Moretz (Carrie 2013), Algee Smith (The Hate U Give 2018), Steve M. Robertson (Channel Zero TV series), Raul Castillo (Atypical TV series), and Oscar Wahlberg (Slenderman). The film premieres December 17, 2021, on Hulu.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
45K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy