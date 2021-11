Erin Jackson made history today when she won her first ever World Cup speed skating race, crossing the line for the 500-meter distance in a blazing 37.613. With the win, Jackson also became the first Black American woman to win a speed skating World Cup title, a monumental piece of history for the 29-year-old Olympian. To do so, she beat out the reigning Olympic champion, Nao Kodaira of Japan, who placed second, and Olga Fatkulina of Russia, who took third.

