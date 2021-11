The story of multicolored Asian lady beetles (ALB) in North America is quite murky. There are those who insist the government released them in southern states in hopes of containing aphids and mites on fruit and nut trees. First reports of ALB, however, emerged near the shipping ports of New Orleans in 1988, where they are believed to have hitched a ride on ships unloading goods from China or Korea. Their current range now includes most of the lower 48 state and several provinces of Canada.

