Ulster County, NY

New York Scammers Posing As Cops to Scam Hudson Valley

By Bobby Welber
 6 days ago
Police are warning Hudson Valley residents of a new scam where scammers are acting as officers. The New York State Police are warning against a phone scam where callers are claiming to be state troopers. Many of the calls center around the Highland area in Ulster County, officials say....

