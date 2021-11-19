New York Scammers Posing As Cops to Scam Hudson Valley

This is a case where you might not want to take the lyrics of Sammy Hagar to heart. Luckily, no one was hurt after officials say they caught a driver going nearly 100 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Did we mention that police said the driver was intoxicated, when they were going at that rate of speed? Also, it appears this is not the first time this gentleman has been busted for DWI either. Can someone get this guy's keys and throw them away for good?

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO