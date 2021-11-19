ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan: All Md. Adults Now Eligible for a COVID Booster

By Patch
marylandmatters.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll adults in Maryland can now receive a COVID-19 booster shot, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) said Friday. Anyone 18 and older who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for the booster six months after their second vaccine dose. Those who got Johnson & Johnson are eligible for...

www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
ABC News

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marylandmatters.org

Korman Zings MDOT Secretary on Threatened Projects That Still Aren’t Funded

In the days leading up to a crucial vote by an influential transportation panel in July, one of Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr.’s political action committees, Change Maryland, dipped into its coffers to fund Facebook ads aimed at local officials in the D.C. region. The sharply worded ads claimed that...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Vermont Has Received So Far

It has now been 49 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 23, the U.S. has sent 569,050,695 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 173.4% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Booster#Marylanders#Patch Com
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Times

Oregon drops outdoor mask rule, plans vaccine verification system

New vaccine verification system in the works as Oregon hopes to 'turn back tsunami of infection'No more masks outdoors, new COVID-19 quarantine protocols and testing in schools and a vaccination verification system were announced by state health and education officials Tuesday. In a wide-ranging press call, Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said there was reason for optimism with the seven-day average of new cases at 822 on Tuesday, Nov. 23, down from more than 2,000 around Labor Day. "We've been able to turn back the tsunami of infection," Allen said. But the state would not give a firm timeline...
OREGON STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Union Leader

Governor: Record-high COVID hospitalizations lead to executive order

CONCORD — Following a second straight day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order to let hospitals exceed their licensed bed limits. The order will permit hospitals to create “internal surge centers” on the hospital campus to have more available beds even as these health care providers confront a chronic workforce shortage.
CONCORD, NH
opb.org

I’m fully vaccinated and I also had COVID. Do I need a booster?

Federal health officials are urging Americans to shore up their immunity ahead of the winter holidays by getting a COVID-19 booster shot. But not everyone is working with the same defenses when it comes to keeping the virus at bay. More than 47 million people in the U.S have already...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: What to know about new CDC guidelines, where to get it, side effects

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It's a snap to figure out the rules for who's eligible for the Moderna booster shot against COVID-19: If you're an adult 18 years of age and older, you can get a booster six months after you receive your second Moderna vaccine shot. The rules around mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers are easy to figure out, too. Just keep reading.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy