ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Mountain, NC

Woman captured in SC, charged with murder after body of missing NC man discovered

By Ciara Lankford, Walter Hermann
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WTAsz_0d27KOm700

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman has been captured in South Carolina and charged with murder after the body of a missing Kings Mountain man was discovered this week, police said.

Kings Mountain resident Keith Adams, 60, was last seen around Nov. 9, 2021, near 300 Crocker Road. A woman who police said lived with Adams, identified as 63-year-old Darlene Black, is accused of killing him.

The official motive for the murder is not known at this time. Kings Mountain Police said the cause of death is currently being investigated by the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is encouraged to contact police at 704-734-0444.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kings Mountain, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Kings Mountain, NC
Kings Mountain, NC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Weather#Sc#Nc#Kings Mountain Police
WSPA 7News

Body found in quarry is missing 22-year-old UofSC student, coroner says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the body of a missing 22-year-old University of South Carolina student who was reported missing Sunday. The Columbia Police Department issued a request to the public to help them locate Michael Benjamin Keen after he was reported missing on Nov. 21. His father […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

17-year-old arrested in homicide on Loop St. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Greenville County. We previously reported the incident happened at a residence on Loops St. on Nov. 5. 17-year-old Dacorey Dashawn Massey has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Demarcus Martin, who identifies as Marquiisha Lawrence, […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy