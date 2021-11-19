Woman captured in SC, charged with murder after body of missing NC man discovered

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman has been captured in South Carolina and charged with murder after the body of a missing Kings Mountain man was discovered this week, police said.

Kings Mountain resident Keith Adams, 60, was last seen around Nov. 9, 2021, near 300 Crocker Road. A woman who police said lived with Adams, identified as 63-year-old Darlene Black, is accused of killing him.

The official motive for the murder is not known at this time. Kings Mountain Police said the cause of death is currently being investigated by the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is encouraged to contact police at 704-734-0444.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.