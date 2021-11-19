Jones scores 19 to lead Utah State past New Mexico St. 85-58

Round, one of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, has come and gone – it didn’t lack drama with the first two games. Davidson and New Mexico State went back and forth the entire contest until the Aggies ultimately pulled away late. Speaking of Aggies, how about the men from Logan? Nothing came easy for Utah State as the Penn Quakers responded to every punch in the game. It took two overtimes, but the Aggies prevailed, as Justin Bean notched a career-best 32 points. It also means we get Aggies Vs. Aggies in the second round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

UTAH STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO