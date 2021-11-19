ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Attorney General joins nationwide investigation into Instagram

By Rachel Hernandez
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Attorney General Lynch Fitch (R-Miss.) joined 51 other attorneys general to investigate the effects of Meta Platform’s Instagram on the public.

The investigation is targeting the techniques used by Meta to increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users and the resulting harms caused by the prolonged engagement. The investigation started after whistleblower Francis Haugen revealed that Meta (formerly Facebook) continued to provide and promote Instagram to young adults despite having evidence that the app causes physical and mental health harm.

The attorneys general are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.

“Decreased self-esteem, increased body-image dissatisfaction and rampant cyberbullying too often lead to depression, suicidal thoughts, eating disorders and self-harm. We cannot turn a blind eye to the impact on our children,” said Fitch.

