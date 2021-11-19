Ravens QB Lamar Jackson feeling ‘much better,’ aiming to catch up for game vs. Bears after return from illness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a recent thigh injury. The Ravens also said quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the injury report, and he is questionable to play in the game. Jackson had been suffering from what the team previously described as an illness not related to COVID-19. Jackson had been diagnosed with COVID twice this year. The Ravens, whose record is 6-3, will play the Bears, whose record is 3-6, at 1 p.m. We are downgrading WR Marquise Brown (thigh) to OUT tomorrow vs. the Bears. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021 We are adding QB Lamar Jackson (illness) back to the injury report, and he is questionable to play tomorrow vs. Chicago. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO