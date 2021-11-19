ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bears' Khalil Mack Out for Season

By Alex Shapiro
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport: Khalil Mack out for season, will have foot surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a season filled with impactful injuries, the Bears have reportedly been dealt their biggest...

www.nbcwashington.com

