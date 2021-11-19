Report: Bears' Khalil Mack Out for Season

The Tennessee Titans got a pretty big win on Sunday Night Football handing the Los Angeles Rams their second loss of the season. The game was never really close after Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions that turned into 14 points in about 30 seconds during the first half, but the Titans still got a little help in the 4th quarter. as Aaron Donald was called for an egregious roughing the passer penalty when he pushed Ryan Tannehill after he threw the ball away on a 3rd and three.

NFL ・ 18 DAYS AGO