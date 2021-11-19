ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPST Commission holds first meeting

By Newberry Observer
NEWBERRY — The Capital Project Sales Tax Commission held their first meeting following their appointments to the commission.

Sid Crumpton, Roy McClurkin and Lisa Toland were each appointed by Newberry County Council. Cornelius Cromer and Alison Johnson were appointed by Newberry City Council, and they in turn appointed Renee Joiner. Cromer and Johnson were tasked with appointing a member from another municipality, Joiner being from Prosperity.

During the meeting, Toland was elected by acclamation (meaning no opposition) to the role as chairperson. This will be Toland’s third time serving on the CPST Commission. Joiner was elected by acclamation to the role as vice chairperson. This will be Joiner’s fourth time serving on the CPST Commission.

The Commission was then instructed on FOIA, agenda format and conflicts of interest by Jay Tothacer, county attorney.

Theo DuBose broke down the details and procedure of the Capital Project Sales Tax, to include what projects are eligible and financing. For example, when the time comes, the commission will have to rank priority of the projects they choose and decide if they will use bonded or use pay-as-you-go financing.

The commission voted to meet on Nov. 29 to discuss a meeting schedule.

