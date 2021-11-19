ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Trumps NYC as NFL Finds Biggest Die-Hards in Smallest Markets

By Anthony Crupi
Sportico
Sportico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEMJ0_0d27JgQs00

If it’s a fall Sunday and you’re a Buffalonian, the odds are good (really, really good) that, come 1 p.m., you’ll be parked in front of the set to watch the Bills on Channel 4 and, for good or ill, your next three hours are accounted for. Maybe you go out and rake some leaves at halftime, but you’ll be back on the couch in time for the third-quarter kick; nearly half of everyone in town is doing the same exact thing you are, week in, week out.

Through Week 10, the Bills are averaging an NFL -high 46.6 household rating in their home market, a generous expanse of Western New York that stretches from Niagara Falls to the Pennsylvania border. (For the uninitiated, a household rating indicates the percentage of TV-owning homes that watched a particular program.) Including 36,000 consumers who have leaned into the connected-TV thing, there are 612,780 TV homes in the area, which translates to an average draw of 285,555 Bills-watching households. That marks a 17% improvement from this time a year ago, when the local team was pulling a 39.8 rating, with an average audience of 243,886 homes per game.

It’s within the bounds of the smaller media markets that you’ll find the biggest football towns, the places where Americans enact the Sunday rituals with a devotion that flirts with delirium. (They may speak in tongues in Boston and Philly, and prepping for a Saints game sometimes involves what amounts to a kind of papal cosplay, but there’s not a card table in Erie County that hasn’t been liturgically demolished by the well-oiled faithful.) In Kansas City, 44.1% of the TV homes are locked into the Chiefs, and 41.4% of Milwaukee’s brats-and-cheese-hats set are spending Sundays with the Packers. Beaded, beignet-chomping New Orleanians are forever loyal to their Saints, as is evident by the team’s 40.2 rating, while the eternal rivalry between AFC North strongholds Cleveland and Pittsburgh is illustrated by the four-tenths of a point that separates the two markets.

Flip the script and it’s the major markets that run the show, which is only to be expected given that the local ratings effectively measure the percentage of the whole that’s tuning in. The more people there are in a given locale, the more likely the overall audience deliveries will swell; even if the enthusiasm in sprawling cities like New York and Los Angeles isn’t nearly as concentrated as it is in the smaller markets, the numbers tend to add up.

Now, no generous soul would blame Jets and Giants fans for wanting to find something more constructive to do with their weekends, but even with both teams eking out single-digit ratings, the local headcount is still nothing to sneeze at. Together, the two market-bifurcating clubs this season have reached 1.24 million local households per week, which represents 16.6% of their shared base. A similar dynamic holds sway in L.A., where the combined deliveries for the Rams and Chargers shakes out to some 1.07 million households.

If ambivalence toward the long-struggling Big Blue and Gang Green is hardly cloaked in mystery, L.A.’s take-it-or-leave-it stance with its NFL clubs is a bit of a head scratcher. Sure, there are other things to do out there—that third draft of your live-action Jabberjaw spec script isn’t going to write itself—but even when added together, the local ratings (18.7) for the Rams and Chargers are bottom-tier. And that’s particularly surprising, given how well both teams are doing thus far in 2021. Each is just a hair’s breadth behind the leader of their respective divisions, and at 5-4 the AFC squad is much improved over last season’s 2-7 record at this juncture.

Among the total-household metric (498,965 homes), the Chargers haven’t cracked the top 10—which is something even the woeful Jets have managed. Although to be perfectly fair, New York has an edge on the No. 2 DMA, with 7.45 million TV homes to L.A.’s 5.74 million. And the Chargers’ local deliveries have grown faster than any other franchise, expanding 24% versus 2020, with a net gain of 97,499 households.

For all the inherent flakiness of the Left Coast, a few teams in the top 10 DMAs are the top priority when Sunday rolls around. Nearly 30% of homes in the Big D have a standing date with the Cowboys each week, which amounts to a league-best 853,205 homes—or about the same number of TV households in the Las Vegas area. Dallas is the nation’s fifth-largest DMA; proportionately, the Cowboys’ in-market deliveries represent a sort of Platonic ideal. (The team also does quite nicely for itself on the national stage. According to the latest Nielsen figures, Dallas is currently the No. 2 draw in coast-to-coast TV windows, trailing only the defending champs in Tampa.)

The Cowboys are up 19% in the hometown market, gaining 136,275 households. The slumping Bears are headed in the other direction, and while the team’s average draw of 784,573 households is the second-largest behind Dallas, Chicago has seen 13% of its base evaporate, for an average loss of 118,033 homes per game. Over the course of a single year, the 3-6 Bears have lost the equivalent of the TV-owning population of Abilene, Texas.

Among teams representing the 10 largest DMAs, only the Patriots are watched by more than 30% of the locals. Saturation and a teeming local populace have made New England the NFL’s third-best in-market draw, with 774,272 households tuning in, an increase of 11% versus the year-ago 694,604.

When taken as a whole, the 30 NFL teams are reaching 14.2 million local homes per week, up 3% from the comparable period in 2020. The average rating works out to a 25.7. Per Nielsen, the NFL through Week 10 is averaging 15.1 million viewers across its regional Sunday afternoon windows, which marks an 8% lift compared to 14 million viewers a year ago. Including the three weekly primetime broadcasts, the NFL’s combined national and regional windows are averaging 16.2 million TV viewers, up 9% from 14.8 million.

Comments / 1

Related
Sportico

Cowboy Up: Dallas-Kansas City Skirmish Draws 28.1 Million Viewers

When Thanksgiving arrives and only five NFC teams have managed to post better than a .500 record and the AFC race is about as opaque as the contents of a gravy boat, best of luck trying to figure out which NFL teams are any good. Luckily for the league and its broadcast partners, such considerations fly out the window when the Dallas Cowboys are suiting up for a nationally televised Sunday afternoon game. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the Fox broadcast of this weekend’s Dallas-Kansas City skirmish averaged 28.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched NFL game of the season thus...
NFL
Sportico

State Farm Backs Rodgers Amid Vaccine Storm as Ads Lean on Mahomes

At least one major sponsor has decided to stand by unvaccinated Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. State Farm issued a statement Monday reaffirming its allegiance to the reigning MVP—and arguably its most popular spokesperson—despite ongoing controversy surrounding his vaccination status. “Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement to Sportico. “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of...
NFL
Sportico

NFL Fails to Intercept Game Pass Lawsuit Over Super Bowl LIV

A New York federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought by an Australian-based “long-time fan of Andy Reid,” over a substandard stream of Super Bowl LIV. In July 2019, New South Wales resident Sietel Singh Gill paid the Australian dollar equivalent of $200 for an NFL Game Pass subscription, which would allow Gill to stream games during the 2019 regular season and postseason. Gill had been a Game Pass subscriber since 2013. His 2019 payment came by way of automatic renewal. In early 2020, Gill looked forward to watching Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Super...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys’ Shocking Loss

The fact that the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday isn’t really that shocking, but the manner in which they did is pretty stunning. Dallas was crushed by Denver, 30-16, in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score would indicate. The Cowboys got down to the Broncos, 30-0, before scoring some points in garbage time.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trumps#American Football#Buffalo Trumps Nyc#The Bills On Channel 4#Bills#Americans#Chiefs#Packers#New Orleanians#Afc North
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Devastating Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Amari Cooper Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys will have to play at least one more game without wide receiver Amari Cooper. Last Friday, the Pro Bowl wideout tested positive for COVID-19. There has been a lot of chatter about Cooper’s vaccination status over the past few days. Since he didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he must sit out for 10 days. That’s why he has to miss two games for the Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dak Prescott makes promise following loss to the Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys came into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs sporting a 7-2 record and fresh off a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that same Cowboys squad didn’t show up on the field against the Chiefs. The product on the field certainly wasn’t the same as last week’s, and that led to an ugly 19-9 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Performance Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys game didn’t really live up to the hype. The contest pitted Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense, but we didn’t get much offense. Instead, the Chiefs won a defensive battle over the Cowboys, 19-9, on...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
555
Followers
2K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy