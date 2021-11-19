ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

South Side's Diallo Riddle Talks Up Season 2's Gems, Explains Why His Curb Your Enthusiasm Turn Fell Flat

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
TVLine
TVLine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nn8A_0d27Jb1F00

If you go back and watch the Season 10 finale of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm — and Diallo Riddle would prefer that you didn’t — you will see the South Side star and co-creator play his guest-starring role as a firefighter very straight.

Riddle, who has been showered with praise for his recent comical cameo as the Stanford moderator on Insecure, says that guest spots sometimes take off like fireworks, and sometimes … they bomb.

“Being a comedic actor, you can definitely have on days and off days,” Riddle humbly tells TVLine. “I ended up on Curb Your Enthusiasm with my hero Larry David, and I’ve always been a big fan. That character didn’t have a name, but I was determined to go in and kill it.”

But, as fans of Curb Your Enthusiasm know, David doesn’t use a script, “so you have to go in and do your thing,” Riddle explains. “You have to find it in the moment but I couldn’t find it. I swear, Larry and I spent a lot of time looking at each other and nothing. It was just the opposite of my Insecure experience.”

For starters, Riddle expounds, Insecure had a script for its Season 5 opener and it was written by one of the HBO romcom’s executive producers, Amy Aniobi, whom he knows and admires.

“The script was already funny,” Riddle says. “And we were having so much fun in one take, I was able to make Issa [Rae] break character. That was special. It made me very proud as a comedian.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsVfX_0d27Jb1F00 Guest-starring turns aside, the Chicago native has his own HBO Max sitcom to obsess over and finesse. After the COVID pandemic delayed the onetime Comedy Central series for more than a year, South Side has roared back funnier and edgier than ever, with new installments dropping Thursdays through Thanksgiving.

“We wrote a lot of this stuff in January of 2020,” the former Late Night With Jimmy Fallon scribe says, “so you have to understand how happy we are that people can finally see what we were writing. We’ve been sitting on this stuff, waiting to share it with viewers and I’m so happy.”

The source of Riddle’s happiness includes a very whimsical Episode 4 that pays homage to the Windy City classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. In Episode 5, a decrepit rent-to-own ottoman has a starring role. And the season opener is all about Simon’s (played by Sultan Salahuddin) obsession with his coveted Omaha Steaks meal kit and the hilarity that ensues. Episode 6, meanwhile, celebrates Cajmere’s Chicago House hit “Coffee Pot (It’s Time for the Percolator)” from the 1990s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bp7yH_0d27Jb1F00 Season 2’s guest stars are also a point of pride for Riddle and co-creators/stars Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin. That list includes fellow Chicago natives Deon Cole, Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper.

“We were not ready for Chance the Rapper,” Diallo admits. “He did one take that was so long, we had to painstakingly cut it down to one minute.”

What do you think of South Side Season 2 so far and which episode has made you laugh the hardest? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

True Story Premiere Recap: Am I My Brother's Keeper? — Plus, Grade It!

There are a lot of meta moments in Netflix’s new limited series True Story. Kevin Hart stars as a wildly successful comedian named Kid, and Wesley Snipes — whose long list of fraternal dramas include Sugar Hill and New Jack City — stars as his deadbeat older brother Carlton. Things come to a head when Kid returns to his native Philadelphia for his comedy tour and has to confront Carlton about the restaurant he launched and lost, right along with Kid’s investment dollars. But Kid only has so much time to focus on Carlton. He’s going through a very public divorce, he...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles Cast Hopes 'Epic' Reunion Will Lead to 'Redemption' — Watch Sneak Peek

They may not be strangers anymore, but things are still about to get very real for these seven houseguests. Ahead of The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, TVLine has an exclusive first look at the Paramount+ series’ return, which takes us back to the same iconic Venice Beach house that this cast called home in 1993. As previously reported, seven of The Real World: Los Angeles‘ nine total roommates will be participating in the reunion — Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman — and they all seem pretty hopeful about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

The Flash, DWTS, Yellowstone, 9-1-1, SEAL Team

It’s not time to carve the turkey just yet, but we’re certainly feeling thankful for another jam-packed week of entertaining television. In our newest Quotes of the Week compilation below, we’ve gathered more than 15 of the small screen’s best sound bites from the past seven days, including scenes both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
TV SERIES
vegnews.com

Woody Harrelson “Cream Shames” Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm

Vegan actor Woody Harrelson was a guest star on the most recent episode of comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm during which he “cream shamed” star Larry David. The episode, entitled “Watermelon,” opens with David and Jeff Garlin watching Harrelson deliver an Oscar acceptance speech in which he criticizes the dairy industry and advocates for “interspecies equality.” Harrelson makes his appearance again later in the show when he visits Larry to talk about his TV show. When David offered Harrelson dairy-based cream in his coffee, the actor—who has been vegan for decades—refused. “Do you know what that does, Larry? The cycle of violence that creates that cream?” Harrelson stated, prompting David to lie about a cow named Jessie who he knows, and milks to obtain the cream in question.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diallo Riddle
Person
Deon Cole
Person
Larry David
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Vic Mensa
TheWrap

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Episode 4 Recap: Larry Goes to Temple, Befriends a Klansman

This week’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” took a slight break from Larry’s search to cast his new TV show to pair Larry with… a KKK member and Woody Harrelson. The fourth episode of Season 11 opens with Larry (Larry David) and Jeff (Jeff Garlin) watching an Oscar acceptance speech from Woody Harrelson in which he advocates for “interspecies equality” and decries the process used to extract milk from cows using machines (Note: No, Harrelson has not yet won an Oscar despite being nominated three times). Larry and Jeff scoff at Harrelson’s self-important speech, with Larry offering a preview of how he’d accept an Oscar: “I’d like to thank the Academy. Don’t allow babies on planes. Good night.”
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Episode 4: Story Takes a Backseat to Great Absurd Moments

Over the last few seasons, Curb Your Enthusiasm has been about crafting entire seasons that build around a central idea, whether it’s about reuniting the cast of Seinfeld, or attempting to make a coffee shop simply out of spite. The way these seasons have built to a wonderful crescendo where everything ties together like an intricate, neurotic clock, is truly impressive, and has made Curb Your Enthusiasm one of the best comedies on television for several decades.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Former Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien is back in the limelight thanks to Taylor Swift and Curb Your Enthusiasm

O'Brien became a "breakout star" and teen idol starring on MTV's Teen Wolf as Stiles Stilinski. But after working on smaller projects in recent years, O'Brien is back with two high-profile roles, recently playing a more Hollywood version of himself in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm and playing a version of Jake Gyllenhaal in Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curb Your Enthusiasm#Gems#South Side#Diallo Riddle Talks#Hbo#Stanford#Insecure#Covid
shondaland.com

Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle Explain Why ‘South Side’ Is So Revolutionary

To call South Side, the comedy set on the South Side of Chicago, funny is a serious understatement. Back for a second season, this time on HBO Max after a first season on Comedy Central, South Side is nothing short of painfully, gut-busting hysterical — case in point, the first episode of season two when the bumbling Officer Goodnight, played by co-creator and co-executive producer Bashir Salahuddin, finds himself locked in the home of an urban furrier who captures city critters and turns them into fur coats. It’s a clever, unbelievably silly play on the “trap house” (slang for “drug spot”), and the story line works on a bunch of levels beyond the double entendre, highlighting the ingenuity of inner-city entrepreneurs and police ineptitude too.
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Twitter raves about Vince Vaughn’s role in Curb Your Enthusiasm

You may think Vince Vaughn is just a movie star but he has also featured in comedy TV series Curb Your Enthusiasm. And his stunning performance has led Twitter to rave about the star. The actors don’t always play themselves on Curb Your Enthusiasm, although some will play slightly different...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
guitar.com

Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Garlin has too many guitars

“Tweedy is really fucking funny.” We’re sat with Jeff Garlin in the living room of his Mullholland Drive home while the award-winning comedy actor and stand-up comedian is considering which of his many musician friends could make it as a professional comic. As well as revealing which other guitarists he finds funny, Garlin insists that Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has the chops to make it in the cutthroat world of stand-up comedy.
MUSIC
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Got Denied Entry Into KRS-One & Fat Joe's "1, 2 Pass It" Session

If you don't like Jay-Z's music, you still can't help but applaud the work ethic that led to his induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Brooklyn rapper has rightfully deserved the title of GOAT throughout his years but the recognition he receives these days is a testament to his consistency, longevity, and commitment to prove himself every time he steps to the plate.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy