ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Finale and Cancel Culture: ‘It’s the New Sport’

By Ben Travers
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464J1u_0d27Ja8W00

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “ The Morning Show ” Season 2, Episode 10, “Fever.”]

“The Morning Show” has come a long way in two seasons. The Apple TV+ series begins by exposing Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) as a sexual predator, ousting the longtime anchor from his position next to co-host Alex Levy ( Jennifer Aniston ) and sending the show’s parent company into a tailspin. Investigations are launched. A toxic culture is uncovered. Replacement anchor Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) helps Alex divulge their findings live, on-air, in order to kickstart the rebuild by any means necessary. The sins of the past, which cost one colleague her life, cannot be allowed to fester in darkness. They have to start fresh with the truth.

But throughout Season 2, Alex begins to question that assertion. Faced with a new tell-all book covering her time with Mitch on the “Morning Show,” complicated feelings about some of the people she turned her back on, and a return to the airwaves, the newfound #MeToo hero spends most of the 10 episodes in a state of panic.

Why? She’s terrified of getting “canceled.”

“[‘The Morning Show’] is all that [Alex] has,” Jennifer Aniston said in an interview with IndieWire. “She’s burned every bridge because all she cared about was that show and being on top and staying relevant and maintaining that level of Alex Levy-dom at any expense, to the point that she turned a blind eye on behavior that she should not have.”

“When she gets back into the show, she naively thinks that she’s gained some wisdom and some self-reflection, and she can carry this newfound Alex back into the hallways of TMS,” Aniston said, “but then realizes there are so many bodies buried — then the book, and then this [and that]. It’s just, ‘Oh my gosh, how do I navigate that?’ She’s spent so much of her time trying to plug up all the holes in the canoe, so it doesn’t sink. It’s that desperation to not be found out — what an exhausting existence to have to live in.”

In the finale, she has to face these struggles head-on. After Mitch’s death by suicide two episodes prior, Alex is reeling not only from her conflicted feelings for her former co-host (who she visited in Italy shortly before his death), but from public backlash over her decision to travel internationally during a global pandemic.

Then, of course, she’s diagnosed with COVID.

“The Morning Show” Season 2 is set in the months leading up to the pandemic’s breakthrough in America, and Alex is among the first notable figures to contract the virus. (Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who tested positive in March 2020, are also mentioned in the finale as famous early cases.) With a high fever, nausea, and more debilitating symptoms, she’s told to stay home, rest, and self-isolate by her doctors. But her producer, Chip (Mark Duplass), convinces Alex to share her plight with the world via an educational special shot live within her home. It’s their chance to show people what the disease looks like, and Alex’s opportunity to speak directly to a once-loyal audience who may be turning against her.

So for the final third of Episode 10, Aniston speaks directly to camera, as Alex tries to come to terms with everything she’s gone through. To the recent outcry, she says, “The legions of people who want me gone, they’re not real — Maggie Brenner’s book is gonna sell 30 or 40,000 [copies] if she’s lucky, but I’m meant to believe the whole world is going to be outraged about my behavior?” Later, she asks her audience if they think she deserves to suffer like this, and if so, “What’s your point? Is it that if I deserve it, it allows you to enjoy someone else’s pain while feeling morally righteous? […] Why do you have an opinion on this? Mind your own store.”

It’s hard to say if Alex is more worried about dying or getting canceled, but even equating the two is a major statement from “The Morning Show.” The season’s consistent focus on “cancel culture” paired with Alex’s ultimate conclusion — “I’m done apologizing for myself. Either get on the Alex Levy train or just stay at the station” — illustrates a resistance to the same kind of accountability the show argued for in Season 1.

“Obviously, that’s a new thing that’s happening. It’s the new sport,” Aniston said when asked how heavily “being canceled” weighs on people like Alex. “It feels reckless, which is why I think we really wanted to explore it in the show. What happens when someone gets canceled? Where do they go? Is that it? Depending, of course, on the level of the crime: Some are obviously unthinkable, unforgivable acts that cannot be overlooked, and then some are just bad judgment, or there’s stuff being dug up from 20 years ago, when times were different and things that were normal are now, today, not normal. Everybody is navigating through, ‘What are we allowed to say?’ ‘What can you do now?’ ‘Oh, no no — you can’t say that.’ So there is a new playbook that everybody’s trying to catch up to.”

“But what was fun for me was to sort of realize that you can stick your head in the sand as much as you want, but eventually those bodies are going to get discovered,” she continued. “You can’t hide it forever. This is the world we live in, and yet at all costs, [Alex] is going to stay above [the fold]; she’s back to that thing — the drug got her again. She just has to stay afloat, hide it here, hide it there, and eventually it all just bites her in the ass.”

How lasting the bitemarks should be remains the question. “The Morning Show” started as a series working to lay bare the dire consequences of sexual misconduct, discriminatory corporate culture, and unchecked power. It ends — at least with Season 2, since Apple TV+ has yet to order a third season — as a show unsure of how power should be scrutinized and who has the right to say enough is enough. Alex Levy will not be silenced. But audiences can still choose whether they want to listen.

“The Morning Show” Seasons 1-2 are available to stream in full via Apple TV+.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Nadiya Bakes’ Makes for a Delightful ‘Great British Baking Show’ Dessert All Its Own

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch “Nadiya Bakes”: Netflix There’s a camera angle in “Nadiya Bakes” that lets you watch pies and cakes and pastries as they cook. It’s time-lapsed and without the filter of the glass of an oven door, but it’s a tiny touch that shows you that making these kind of delicacies don’t happen by accident. Host (and all-around ray of enthusiasm) Nadiya Hussain first broke through the TV ranks as a contestant on “The Great British Baking Show.” Over the course of her season, she managed to stand...
RECIPES
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I Was Not Pumping Out the Quality I Should’ve’ with ‘Passengers’ and More

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most beloved actresses worldwide with box office hits (“The Hunger Games” franchise) and an Academy Award for Best Actress (“Silver Linings Playbook”) under her belt, but she’s not without a few misfires. After scoring her fourth Oscar nomination with “Joy,” the actress went on to star in a string of box office disappointments: Morten Tyldum’s “Passengers,” Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!,” Francis Lawrence’s “Red Sparrow,” and the maligned “X-Men” bomb “Dark Phoenix.” It was after these four misses that Lawrence took an acting break, only now emerging with a new A-list project in the form of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

NewFilmmakers LA and WarnerMedia’s OneFifty Announce First NewNarratives Grant Winners

Update, November 23: NewFilmmakers Los Angeles has announced the recipient of its inaugural NewNarratives grant, a program supported by WarnerMedia’s OneFifty division created to support and develop emerging global storytellers. Filmmaker Jim Vendiola will receive $40,000 for the development of his feature “Argus,” about a disaffected private eye who is hired to reinvestigate the case of a missing teen long thought to have run away. It shifts points of view between the detective, an obsessive killer, and the pre-abduction life of the victim and is described by NFMLA as a “subversive, BIPOC, female-driven reimagining of 1970s Neo-noirs.” The Chicago-based Vendiola, a...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Tom Hanks
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex Worried About Matthew Perry’s Memoir? The Morning Show Star Has Secrets

Matthew Perry will, allegedly, expose Jennifer Aniston's secrets in his memoir. Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry have been friends for years. The A-listers previously starred in Friends, and they maintained their close bond even after the hit sitcom wrapped up. Perry and Jennifer Aniston recently reunited for the Friends Reunion...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares teary goodbye and fans can't handle it

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to her The Morning Show family after the final episode of series two of the Apple TV show aired on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared five never-before-seen pictures from the set taken on the last day of filming. WATCH: Courteney Cox transforms hair...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tms
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Revelation: Jennifer Aniston 'Saved' Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter? Teen Actress Shows Off Stunning Style Evolution

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, reportedly, sees Jennifer Aniston as a "stepmom" of sorts. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has recently made headlines after she sported a new look during two special premiere events of Angelina Jolie’s new film called Eternals. Many were shocked to see Brad Pitt’s daughter donning a dress as she graced the red carpet, which is very different from the boyish Shiloh the public knew years ago.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Morning Show’ bombshell death

Jennifer Aniston has shared her reaction to the surprise death of one of the main characters on The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ show entered into its second season in September, and in its most recent episode saw Steve Carrell’s disgraced news anchor Mitch Kessler voluntarily crashing his car, which resulted in his death.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Heartbreak: Matthew Perry Jealous Of Friends Co-Star’s Rise To Fame? Actor’s Drug Use Made Him Forgetful

Matthew Perry will, allegedly, expose a slew of information about Jennifer Aniston in his tell-all. Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry worked together for several years in Friends. On and off screen, the co-stars seemed close. However, there are recent claims that Perry has always been jealous of Aniston. Since the actor is gearing for a lucrative tell-all, fans are convinced that Perry will expose the dirt on his former co-stars even if it results in their relationships falling apart for good.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Closer Weekly

Inside ‘Friends’ Costars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s Friendship of Over 25 Years

Jennifer Aniston has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses since her rise to fame on Friends in 1994. For 10 years, Jennifer dazzled the audience as Rachel Green, the stunning fashionista in love with David Schwimmer’s character, Ross Gellar. After dominating NBC ratings for an entire decade, fans have always wondered if Jennifer and David’s onscreen chemistry translated offscreen.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston Uses This $10 Brush for Detangling Wet Hair — on Amazon!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Jennifer Aniston has, perhaps, the most famous hair in the world. Ever since debuting The Rachel during her Friends days, her hair has been a priceless American artifact. Even now, we look to her for hair inspiration, whether it’s the cut and style or her “bronde” color. And you know if she uses a product, we want it too!
HAIR CARE
In Style

Reese Witherspoon Isn't Afraid to Say She's the Best

They share a mutual pal in Oprah Winfrey, but "we don't have a great meet-cute story," jokes Gayle King about her initial introduction to Reese Witherspoon. Over the years, they have gotten to know each other through corporate gatherings, private dinners, and, of course, regular interviews. (In 2019, King was even the subject as Witherspoon and her Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston were the ones asking the questions for a CBS Mornings segment.) When it was revealed this past summer that Witherspoon had sold her female-focused production company, Hello Sunshine, for around $900 million, King was among the first to salute her. "That was a big friggin' deal," said King during this talk for InStyle. "When I read it in the paper, I stood up and gave you a round of applause."
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Jennifer Aniston’s Reaction to Paul Rudd’s New Title

  Jennifer Aniston’s Reacts to Paul Rudd’s New Title As we all know, Paul Rudd was recently named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.  And many have responded, including Jennifer Aniston. She shared a pic on her story of Rudd and wrote,”This makes me so happy. We’ve ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people’s Sexiest […]
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Jennifer Garner Replaces Julia Roberts in Apple's The Last Thing He Told Me

Jennifer Garner is stepping into some big shoes: The actress will now star in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama The Last Thing He Told Me, replacing Julia Roberts in a recast, according to our sister site Variety. Garner will play a woman who forms a surprising relationship with her teen stepdaughter while trying to find out the truth about why her husband mysteriously disappeared. Roberts, who signed on to play the role last December, had to drop out due to a scheduling issue. (She’s already committed to star alongside Sean Penn in the Starz thriller Gaslit, about the Watergate scandal.) The Last...
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

The Morning Show Season 2 Finale Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘The Morning Show’ is a drama series created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin. It follows the staff and anchors of the eponymous breakfast news program, which airs from Manhattan on the UBA network. In season 2 of the web series, Alex Levy returns to the host seat amidst the dipping ratings but ultimately becomes distracted by the impending release of a book detailing her relationship with Mitch Kessler.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy