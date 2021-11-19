ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Targeted shooting in Cambridge leaves one teen dead, another injured

By WMAR STAFF
 6 days ago
One teen is dead and another is hospitalized following a double shooting in Cambridge Thursday night.

It happened around 8:15pm in the 900 block of Camelia Street.

On scene, officers found 16-year-old Ja’Len Woolford fatally wounded. A second unidentified 15-year-old victim was also found at the location.

Detectives believe the two were targeted, but did not say why.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can call Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101 Ext. 140.

