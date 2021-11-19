ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Counties and cities with the highest COVID-19 death rates in Virginia

By STACKER
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

(STACKER) – As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

The United States, as of Nov. 17, had reached 766,646 COVID-19-related deaths and 47.3 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

RELATED: Counties and cities with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 16, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ge7t_0d27JJKH00

1 / 50Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Russell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (67 total deaths)
— 49.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,850 (3,948 total cases)
— 33.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (85 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLm8F_0d27JJKH00

2 / 50Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Roanoke city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (250 total deaths)
— 49.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,638 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (6 new deaths, -14% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,601 (12,493 total cases)
— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (183 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRAOu_0d27JJKH00

3 / 50Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Salem city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (64 total deaths)
— 49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,635 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,189 (3,590 total cases)
— 27.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (42 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prgSN_0d27JJKH00

4 / 50Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Sussex County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (29 total deaths)
— 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,567 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,016 (1,564 total cases)
— 26.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIG7r_0d27JJKH00

5 / 50pfly // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (61 total deaths)
— 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,189 (3,792 total cases)
— 45.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (37 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkjjE_0d27JJKH00

6 / 50jpmueller99 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Campbell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (143 total deaths)
— 54.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,550 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,474 (7,395 total cases)
— 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (81 new cases, -29% change from previous week)Centralize Your Welcome Process Across the CompanyAd by Dropbox See More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGSZy_0d27JJKH00

7 / 50U.S. Navy photo // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Portsmouth city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (246 total deaths)
— 54.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,549 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,606 (12,844 total cases)
— 22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (59 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

Disney cruises requiring kids 5+ to be vaccinated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQ0VU_0d27JJKH00

8 / 50Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Suffolk city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (243 total deaths)
— 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,514 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,043 (11,093 total cases)
— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (58 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIddj_0d27JJKH00

9 / 50Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pulaski County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (92 total deaths)
— 59.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,446 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,543 (4,268 total cases)
— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (43 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V60ER_0d27JJKH00

10 / 50Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (17 total deaths)
— 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,438 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,675 (1,110 total cases)
— 59.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (7 new cases, -76% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRAsO_0d27JJKH00

11 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Mathews County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (24 total deaths)
— 60.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,188 (900 total cases)
— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWxrH_0d27JJKH00

12 / 50Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Northumberland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (34 total deaths)
— 66.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,203 (1,234 total cases)
— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)Smoother Reviewing for EveryoneAd by Dropbox See More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjGGU_0d27JJKH00

13 / 50Cnjnva // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Mecklenburg County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (86 total deaths)
— 66.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,332 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,489 (3,514 total cases)
— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (59 new cases, +157% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqWTF_0d27JJKH00

14 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Tazewell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (114 total deaths)
— 66.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,331 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.4 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,455 (5,868 total cases)
— 30.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (74 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GpP4_0d27JJKH00

15 / 50LexingtonPark // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Rockbridge County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (64 total deaths)
— 68.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,299 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,764 (2,204 total cases)
— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (33 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0jz4_0d27JJKH00

16 / 50Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Bristol city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (48 total deaths)
— 69.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,286 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,889 (2,328 total cases)
— 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (22 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJC0D_0d27JJKH00

17 / 50Rutke421 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (155 total deaths)
— 70.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,269 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.0 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,566 (7,828 total cases)
— 31.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (86 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6jtK_0d27JJKH00

18 / 50Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Charles City County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (21 total deaths)
— 78.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,170 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,125 (705 total cases)
— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (10 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAxE0_0d27JJKH00

19 / 50Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Grayson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (48 total deaths)
— 82.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,107 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,064 (2,187 total cases)
— 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (54 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LkeE_0d27JJKH00

20 / 50O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Middlesex County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (33 total deaths)
— 84.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,091 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,072 (960 total cases)
— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (9 new cases, +350% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qk2ny_0d27JJKH00

21 / 50Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Amelia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (41 total deaths)
— 84.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,426 (1,502 total cases)
— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (33 new cases, +18% change from previous week)Cheetos® Boneless WingsAd by Applebee’s National See More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRlQ2_0d27JJKH00

22 / 50vastateparksstaff // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Halifax County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (110 total deaths)
— 91.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,822 (4,009 total cases)
— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (39 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCfhh_0d27JJKH00

23 / 50Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Covington city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (18 total deaths)
— 92.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #1,002 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 36.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,850 (767 total cases)
— 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNsay_0d27JJKH00

24 / 50Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Patrick County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (58 total deaths)
— 94.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #966 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,409 (2,185 total cases)
— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (65 new cases, +12% change from previous week)Centralize Your Welcome Process Across the CompanyAd by Dropbox See More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2FmB_0d27JJKH00

25 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Staunton city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (82 total deaths)
— 94.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #964 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,898 (3,465 total cases)
— 25.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (20 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKFdx_0d27JJKH00

26 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Petersburg city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (103 total deaths)
— 94.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #963 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,171 (5,069 total cases)
— 45.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgYma_0d27JJKH00

27 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Henry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (169 total deaths)
— 97.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #913 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.9 (5 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,407 (6,778 total cases)
— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (135 new cases, +13% change from previous week)https://b42394ca63e4369354069dd0b177e6b0.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GhOz_0d27JJKH00

28 / 50Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Buchanan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (71 total deaths)
— 100.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #893 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.0 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,564 (2,639 total cases)
— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (62 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P60y2_0d27JJKH00

29 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (101 total deaths)
— 100.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #884 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.8 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,924 (4,148 total cases)
— 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (82 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nK3It_0d27JJKH00

30 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Page County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (82 total deaths)
— 103.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #855 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.6 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,543 (3,476 total cases)
— 31.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (39 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22U5jR_0d27JJKH00

31 / 50Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wise County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (129 total deaths)
— 104.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #840 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,031 (5,619 total cases)
— 35.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (107 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kXRk_0d27JJKH00

32 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bath County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (15 total deaths)
— 114.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #748 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,033 (499 total cases)
— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjtXY_0d27JJKH00

33 / 50Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wythe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (105 total deaths)
— 116.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #712 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,204 (4,648 total cases)
— 46.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (60 new cases, -10% change from previous week)Smoother Reviewing for EveryoneAd by Dropbox See More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmgeJ_0d27JJKH00

34 / 50Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Norton city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (15 total deaths)
— 123.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #654 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 25.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,624 (622 total cases)
— 40.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (18 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5fUh_0d27JJKH00

35 / 50Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Southampton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (67 total deaths)
— 124.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #635 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,692 (2,414 total cases)
— 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (10 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PwZe_0d27JJKH00

36 / 50Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

VDH partners with local libraries to distribute COVID-19 rapid at-home tests

#15. Scott County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (83 total deaths)
— 127.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #603 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.5 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,167 (3,271 total cases)
— 36.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (41 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tflx9_0d27JJKH00

37 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Shenandoah County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (168 total deaths)
— 127.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #602 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.8 (6 new deaths, +500% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,238 (6,646 total cases)
— 37.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (83 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7OC1_0d27JJKH00

38 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Colonial Heights city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (68 total deaths)
— 131.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,164 (2,634 total cases)
— 36.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (14 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfpYV_0d27JJKH00

39 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hopewell city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (88 total deaths)
— 131.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #569 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,277 (3,667 total cases)
— 46.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (14 new cases, 0% change from previous week)https://b42394ca63e4369354069dd0b177e6b0.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2se1Bl_0d27JJKH00

40 / 50Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Northampton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (46 total deaths)
— 132.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,957 (1,166 total cases)
— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7Tvj_0d27JJKH00

41 / 50JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Smyth County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (121 total deaths)
— 137.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #504 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,722 (5,034 total cases)
— 50.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (64 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxavS_0d27JJKH00

42 / 50Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Buena Vista city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (28 total deaths)
— 155.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #373 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,334 (1,382 total cases)
— 92.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 448 (29 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7NEA_0d27JJKH00

43 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Nottoway County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (70 total deaths)
— 172.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #280 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.1 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,352 (2,643 total cases)
— 56.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (13 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eh7FZ_0d27JJKH00

44 / 50Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lexington city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (36 total deaths)
— 185.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #223 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,555 (1,605 total cases)
— 94.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (11 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40b4U5_0d27JJKH00

45 / 50Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Danville city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (195 total deaths)
— 188.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #211 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,865 (6,353 total cases)
— 43.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (36 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybbw5_0d27JJKH00

46 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (44 total deaths)
— 226.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #110 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,849 (1,661 total cases)
— 87.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (14 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6MqF_0d27JJKH00

47 / 50Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Alleghany County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (82 total deaths)
— 226.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #109 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.2 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,791 (2,198 total cases)
— 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (38 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9C5N_0d27JJKH00

48 / 50Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Martinsville city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 709 (89 total deaths)
— 319.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #25 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,086 (2,145 total cases)
— 54.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (37 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjIQ7_0d27JJKH00

49 / 50DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Emporia city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 842 (45 total deaths)
— 398.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #6 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,675 (838 total cases)
— 41.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYCMR_0d27JJKH00

50 / 50Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Galax city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,008 (64 total deaths)
— 496.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
— #2 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 31.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,941 (1,583 total cases)
— 124.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
– New cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (27 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Galax, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Danville, VA
City
Emporia, VA
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#Americans#Virginia Stacker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy