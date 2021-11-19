Counties and cities with the highest COVID-19 death rates in Virginia

(STACKER) – As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States, as of Nov. 17, had reached 766,646 COVID-19-related deaths and 47.3 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 16, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

1 / 50Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Russell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (67 total deaths)

— 49.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,850 (3,948 total cases)

— 33.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (85 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

2 / 50Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Roanoke city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (250 total deaths)

— 49.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,638 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (6 new deaths, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,601 (12,493 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (183 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

3 / 50Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Salem city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (64 total deaths)

— 49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,635 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,189 (3,590 total cases)

— 27.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (42 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

4 / 50Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Sussex County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (29 total deaths)

— 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,567 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,016 (1,564 total cases)

— 26.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

5 / 50pfly // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (61 total deaths)

— 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,189 (3,792 total cases)

— 45.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (37 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

6 / 50jpmueller99 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Campbell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (143 total deaths)

— 54.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,550 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,474 (7,395 total cases)

— 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,474 (7,395 total cases)

— 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (81 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

7 / 50U.S. Navy photo // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Portsmouth city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (246 total deaths)

— 54.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,549 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,606 (12,844 total cases)

— 22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (59 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

8 / 50Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Suffolk city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (243 total deaths)

— 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,514 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,043 (11,093 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (58 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

9 / 50Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pulaski County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (92 total deaths)

— 59.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,446 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,543 (4,268 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (43 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

10 / 50Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (17 total deaths)

— 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,438 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,675 (1,110 total cases)

— 59.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (7 new cases, -76% change from previous week)

11 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Mathews County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (24 total deaths)

— 60.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,188 (900 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

12 / 50Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Northumberland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (34 total deaths)

— 66.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,203 (1,234 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,203 (1,234 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

13 / 50Cnjnva // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Mecklenburg County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (86 total deaths)

— 66.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,332 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,489 (3,514 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (59 new cases, +157% change from previous week)

14 / 50Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Tazewell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (114 total deaths)

— 66.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,331 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.4 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,455 (5,868 total cases)

— 30.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (74 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

15 / 50LexingtonPark // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Rockbridge County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (64 total deaths)

— 68.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,299 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,764 (2,204 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (33 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

16 / 50Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Bristol city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (48 total deaths)

— 69.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,286 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,889 (2,328 total cases)

— 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (22 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

17 / 50Rutke421 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (155 total deaths)

— 70.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,269 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.0 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,566 (7,828 total cases)

— 31.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (86 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

18 / 50Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Charles City County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (21 total deaths)

— 78.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,170 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,125 (705 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (10 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

19 / 50Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Grayson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (48 total deaths)

— 82.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,107 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,064 (2,187 total cases)

— 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (54 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

20 / 50O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Middlesex County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (33 total deaths)

— 84.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,091 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,072 (960 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (9 new cases, +350% change from previous week)

21 / 50Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Amelia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (41 total deaths)

— 84.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,426 (1,502 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,426 (1,502 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (33 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

22 / 50vastateparksstaff // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Halifax County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (110 total deaths)

— 91.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,007 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,822 (4,009 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (39 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

23 / 50Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Covington city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (18 total deaths)

— 92.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #1,002 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 36.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,850 (767 total cases)

— 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

24 / 50Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Patrick County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (58 total deaths)

— 94.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #966 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,409 (2,185 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,409 (2,185 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (65 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

25 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Staunton city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (82 total deaths)

— 94.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #964 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,898 (3,465 total cases)

— 25.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (20 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

26 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Petersburg city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (103 total deaths)

— 94.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #963 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,171 (5,069 total cases)

— 45.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

27 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Henry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (169 total deaths)

— 97.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #913 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.9 (5 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,407 (6,778 total cases)

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,407 (6,778 total cases)

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (135 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

28 / 50Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Buchanan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (71 total deaths)

— 100.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.0 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,564 (2,639 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (62 new cases, -56% change from previous week)

29 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (101 total deaths)

— 100.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #884 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.8 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,924 (4,148 total cases)

— 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (82 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

30 / 50Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Page County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (82 total deaths)

— 103.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #855 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.6 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,543 (3,476 total cases)

— 31.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (39 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

31 / 50Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wise County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (129 total deaths)

— 104.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #840 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,031 (5,619 total cases)

— 35.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (107 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

32 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bath County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (15 total deaths)

— 114.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,033 (499 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

33 / 50Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wythe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (105 total deaths)

— 116.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,204 (4,648 total cases)

— 46.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,204 (4,648 total cases)

— 46.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (60 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

34 / 50Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Norton city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (15 total deaths)

— 123.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 25.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,624 (622 total cases)

— 40.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (18 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

35 / 50Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Southampton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (67 total deaths)

— 124.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #635 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,692 (2,414 total cases)

— 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (10 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

36 / 50Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Scott County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (83 total deaths)

— 127.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #603 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.5 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,167 (3,271 total cases)

— 36.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (41 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

37 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Shenandoah County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (168 total deaths)

— 127.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #602 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.8 (6 new deaths, +500% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,238 (6,646 total cases)

— 37.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (83 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

38 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Colonial Heights city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (68 total deaths)

— 131.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,164 (2,634 total cases)

— 36.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (14 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

39 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hopewell city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (88 total deaths)

— 131.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #569 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,277 (3,667 total cases)

— 46.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,277 (3,667 total cases)

— 46.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (14 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

40 / 50Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Northampton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (46 total deaths)

— 132.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,957 (1,166 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

41 / 50JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Smyth County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (121 total deaths)

— 137.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,722 (5,034 total cases)

— 50.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (64 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

42 / 50Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Buena Vista city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (28 total deaths)

— 155.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #373 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,334 (1,382 total cases)

— 92.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 448 (29 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

43 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Nottoway County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (70 total deaths)

— 172.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #280 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.1 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,352 (2,643 total cases)

— 56.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (13 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

44 / 50Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lexington city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (36 total deaths)

— 185.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #223 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,555 (1,605 total cases)

— 94.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (11 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

45 / 50Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Danville city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (195 total deaths)

— 188.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #211 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,865 (6,353 total cases)

— 43.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (36 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

46 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (44 total deaths)

— 226.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #110 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,849 (1,661 total cases)

— 87.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (14 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

47 / 50Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Alleghany County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (82 total deaths)

— 226.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #109 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.2 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,791 (2,198 total cases)

— 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (38 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

48 / 50Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Martinsville city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 709 (89 total deaths)

— 319.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #25 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,086 (2,145 total cases)

— 54.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (37 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

49 / 50DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Emporia city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 842 (45 total deaths)

— 398.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #6 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,675 (838 total cases)

— 41.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

50 / 50Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Galax city

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,008 (64 total deaths)

— 496.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

— #2 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 31.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,941 (1,583 total cases)

— 124.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (27 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

