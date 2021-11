JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee -- I was relaxing at the Collision Bend Brewing Company in Cleveland near Lake Erie, on the patio with my girlfriend Tiara. I looked out at the water, watching boaters in a small crawler appearing to cast their lures, a warm sun dancing across the ripples on the Cuyahoga River and drifting toward the lake, when I noticed to the right a shadow that appeared just under the surface. It moved slowly but steadily, like a turtle crossing the road. It was rather large, maybe the size of a kayak, but bigger than a large trout. I glanced away momentarily, and when I returned my gaze, it was gone.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO