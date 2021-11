With the Cleveland Browns losing to the New England Patriots by a 45-7 score, it was a frustrating day for many on the Cleveland sideline. New England managed to shut down prolific pass-rusher Myles Garrett. The defensive end came into Sunday’s contest with 12 sacks on the year. Heading into the game, he led all of the NFL in that category. He recorded a tackle and a sack on the afternoon, as New England slowed his momentum with double-teams.

