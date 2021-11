So Switch ports are a curious business. Some people expect a lot of them to fail out of the gate, but that’s not always the case. Some developers even claim that the Switch is fine as is, and it’s the studios that are the problem. In any case, GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition did not launch in a good state, and the Switch version is very clearly the worst of the ports so far. Here are the GTA Trilogy Switch issues, as pointed out by Digital Foundry:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO