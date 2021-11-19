ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UPDATED – Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

By Jake
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reports are out that the jury has come to a conclusion regarding the highly publicized trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Multiple outlets are reporting that the jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The charges reportedly...

hot1047.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wmar2news

Kyle Rittenhouse trial goes to the jury

The jury will begin deliberating the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday. The prosecution and defense wrapped up closing arguments Monday evening. The prosecution tried to convince the jury that Rittenhouse could not claim self-defense when he shot three protesters, two of whom died, in Kenosha, Wisconsin during violent demonstrations against racism and police brutality.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Verdict is reached by jury on fourth day of deliberations

The jury in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has reached a verdict after four days of deliberations.Jurors began their fourth day of deliberations on Friday morning, after spending more than 24 hours over the previous three days working on the case. Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with five felony charges for shooting dead two men and seriously wounding a third during unrest over the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August.The teenager, who was 17 at the time, travelled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, armed with an AR-15 rifle.He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and also shot Gaige Grosskreutz who survived. Mr Rittenhouse claims he acted in self defence after he was attacked by the men.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
AFP

Three white men found guilty of murdering Black jogger in US

Three white men were found guilty of murder Wednesday for shooting dead an African American man after chasing him in their pickup trucks, following a racially-charged trial in the southern US state of Georgia that gripped the nation. Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Three Defendants Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

A jury on Wednesday found three men guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who’d been shot at close range while running through a residential neighborhood in Georgia. Father and son Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael, along with their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan had each been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, malice murder, felony murder, and other charges. Travis McMichael was the only defendant to be convicted of malice murder. Jurors deliberated for around 10 hours over two days after closing arguments concluded with the prosecution’s final rebuttal Tuesday morning. Throughout the two-week trial, the state described the three defendants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek
CBS Minnesota

Deaths Of Unborn Twins Following Minneapolis Shooting Ruled Double Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deaths of unborn twins in September following the shooting of their mother in Minneapolis has been ruled a double homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the twins, both boys, died on Sept. 18 as a result of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North. Minneapolis police say their mother was shot while standing outside, not realizing at first that she was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet, which caused a uterine rupture. (credit: CBS) RELATED: 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis She was brought to North Memorial Health in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDVM 25

3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention at first. […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
candgnews.com

Police name suspect in June homicide, arrest her mother

WARREN — Police investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old woman dead in June have made an arrest in the case and have now named two more suspects, including the alleged shooter. According to a release from Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, Ashinay Horton-Starks, 23, is wanted for murder in...
WARREN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Californian

Life sentence shortened to 13 years for man convicted of murdering wife

A man once serving 15 years to life in prison for murder was re-sentenced Wednesday to 13 years, including time already served. Jorge Luis Aceves-Cortez was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 for killing his wife, Maria Cortes. The 5th District Court of Appeals vacated this decision in 2018. The...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Minnesota

TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Shropshire Star

One-punch killer drove off and bought lager as man lay dying in street

A man has been jailed for six years for killing a businessman by punching him once outside a pub. Adam Lovatt, 45, was attacked by Samuel Thorpe in Audlem in the early hours of May 25, 2018. Thorpe and co-defendant Nicholas Hill drove from the Cheshire village to Market Drayton...
saobserver.com

Vigilantes: Illegal Killers

According to the dictionary a Vigilante is, “A person who tries in an unofficial way to prevent crime, or to catch and punish someone who has committed a crime, especially because they do not think that official organizations, such as the police, are controlling crime effectively. Vigilantes usually join together to form groups.” Kyle Rittenhouse, and his fellow criminal operators, are such a group that went to the Black Lives Matter protest looking for an excuse to kill people. His crime is nothing new as the KKK and other extremist groups over the years have murdered many people accused of crimes that these racist groups thought up in their minds. In the aftermath of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jacob Blake is an African-American man who was shot four times in the back during an arrest by a police officer. Protests, and civil unrest occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and around the United States as part of the larger 2020–2021 outrage by Black Lives Matter movements of the continuous murder and abuse of Black and Brown men by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy