UPDATED – Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

According to the dictionary a Vigilante is, “A person who tries in an unofficial way to prevent crime, or to catch and punish someone who has committed a crime, especially because they do not think that official organizations, such as the police, are controlling crime effectively. Vigilantes usually join together to form groups.” Kyle Rittenhouse, and his fellow criminal operators, are such a group that went to the Black Lives Matter protest looking for an excuse to kill people. His crime is nothing new as the KKK and other extremist groups over the years have murdered many people accused of crimes that these racist groups thought up in their minds. In the aftermath of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jacob Blake is an African-American man who was shot four times in the back during an arrest by a police officer. Protests, and civil unrest occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and around the United States as part of the larger 2020–2021 outrage by Black Lives Matter movements of the continuous murder and abuse of Black and Brown men by police.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO