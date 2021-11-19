ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books-as-gifts guide to holiday giving

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9am and 7pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. It’s that most wonderful time of year when...

Giving Thanks

Join us for a two-hour special Giving Thanks Thanksgiving from 12pm to 2pm on WITF. Each year on Thanksgiving Giving Thanks shares music and stories that reflect the meaning of gratitude. Special guests for 2021:. Stanley Tucci joins our Thanksgiving table to talk about his new book Taste: My Life...
Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
Thanksgiving Specials on WITF Radio

For Thanksgiving, WITF will feature a variety of specials on our radio schedule:. 9:00am – The Pulse – Science and Thanksgiving – We hear stories about the neuroscience of gratitude and how it can help us through grief. We’ll also take a look at the environmental impact of our holiday feasts.
State
Pennsylvania State
101 Cookbooks

Culinary Gift Guide – A Holiday Gift Guide for Cooks

Happiest holidays everyone! I’ve pulled together this culinary gift guide to help any of you shopping for the cooks in your family. All the items are things I’ve used (and loved!) in my own kitchen or are items made by producers I know and love - with a few wildcards thrown in for fun. I’ve tried to highlight a range here, emphasizing products made by hand, or small companies. Enjoy!
WBRE

Best gifts for every brother-in-law

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for my brother-in-law is best?  For many of us, family is everything, and that includes the members that have joined by way of marriage. Although they may not be as close as a lifelong sibling, it can still be easy to strike a relationship […]
WBRE

Best budget gift for your husband

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gifts for your husband are best? There’s never a bad time to shower your loved ones with tokens of appreciation. However, when it comes to buying gifts for your husband, it can get pretty expensive quickly. Thankfully, there are a wide variety of clever knickknacks, […]
WBRE

Best gift for dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs is best?  When most people think of picking out a gift, they usually have a particular person in mind and can cater the item to their tastes. If they don’t know the person well, a gift card is always an option. Choosing a […]
HollywoodLife

Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years

Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives. Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
thecut.com

Can I Ask My Parents to Pay for My Plane Ticket Home for Christmas?

I live in New York and my parents live in Michigan. I haven’t seen them since before the pandemic, so it’s a big deal that we’re gathering again this Christmas. The thing is, I’m not really looking forward to it — my family is sort of stressful, and while I love them, they aren’t easy to spend time with. (I’m gay, and even though I came out to them years ago, they are still awkward about it. This is something I’ve come to terms with, but it adds to the general holiday anxiety.)
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
The Jewish Press

It’s Woke Time: Thanksgiving Is Inherently Racist And Evil

The Pilgrims celebrated the “First Thanksgiving” after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. This feast lasted three days, and—as accounted by attendee Edward Winslow, it was attended by 90 Native Americans and 53 Pilgrims. The 2021 celebration is the 400th anniversary of the very first Thanksgiving. Abe Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday. When Lincoln declared it a national holiday celebrated on November 26, the holiday superseded Evacuation Day held on November 25, which commemorated the British withdrawal from the United States after the American Revolution. However, some woke people believe we should have kept Evacuation Day because Thanksgiving is inherently racist and evil.
inquirer.com

Ancestry.com led me to my father and brother — and the biggest surprise of my life | Chosen Family

Until two years ago, I had no doubt about the identity of my biological parents. None. Of course, my mother is clearly my mother. We look a lot alike, and she raised the five of us as a single parent. The man I believed to be my biological father denied paternity of all of us. I rejected this out of hand, seeing him as someone primarily seeking to shirk financial responsibility.
