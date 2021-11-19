ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs to pay expenses for girl hurt in crash

By Juan Cisneros, The Associated Press
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbMF4_0d27Gpjs00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF/AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and the family of Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl seriously hurt in a car crash involving former assistant coach Britt Reid, have reached a deal for a comprehensive care plan.

According to Young’s attorney Tom Porto, both parties have finalized a plan that will provide Young with “world-class medical care and long-term financial stability.”

“Ariel’s recovery is a long road, but she has made great strides and continues to improve every day. Earlier this fall, she attended her first day of school,” Porto said in a statement.

Reid’s criminal case has not yet been adjudicated.

Britt Reid pleads not guilty to charges from crash that injured 5-year-old girl

In February, Reid crashed into two vehicles stopped on the shoulder of the highway near Arrowhead Stadium.

Court documents said that when police arrived, Reid’s blood alcohol content was .113 . He told police he had two or three drinks that night and had an Adderall prescription.

Police say Reid was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone before crashing into the vehicles. One of the vehicles was assisting the other after running out of fuel.

Young suffered traumatic brain injuries and was in the hospital until April. A GoFundMe for her medical bills has raised nearly $600,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

2 die in eastern Kansas fiery train vs. car crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (WDAF) — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a train and a car Thursday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in a rural area south of W. 255th St. and east of U.S. Highway 169. The captain at the crash scene said that part of the […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
KSN News

‘Kansas City is not Kansas City without the Chiefs’: Mayor Lucas joins mayors from across the country in thanking local NFL teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The NFL partnered with mayors from around the country ahead of Thanksgiving day to share why they are thankful for their local franchises. Mayor Quinton Lucas was among mayor thanking their teams for helping the community get through tough times throughout the pandemic. “Kansas City is not Kansas City without […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariel Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wdaf#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs#Adderall#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

One man shot multiple times in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been shot near the corner of 21st and Hillside St. in Wichita The man was shot around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Wichita police sergeant, neighbors heard gunshots, then went outside and found a man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
KSN News

KSN News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy