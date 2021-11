It’s just a normal day at school when I hear my phone start to buzz, alerting me of an email. I open it and my heart stops beating for a second.The ACT scores are out. My phone floods with text messages of concerns, excitement and worry about the test. There is a rustle throughout the classroom as other students get their scores and the air fills with yells of numbers. Some numbers were lower than mine, but some much higher. Disappointed, I sign up for the next test.

