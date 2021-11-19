ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Ice skating returns to Gallivan Center after year off

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yds4f_0d27GakD00

Another sign of "normalcy" is returning to Salt Lake City as skates will hit the ice at the Gallivan Center starting Friday night.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the center's ice skating rink will open for business at 6 p.m. and continue each night through the end of February.

“This winter, we look forward to Gallivan once again providing locals and visitors with an authentic downtown ice-skating experience, which will be made that much more magical by the plaza’s holiday lights and seasonal public art pieces,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

The Gallivan Center rink is located in the block bordered by Main Street, State Street, 200 South and 300 South. Skaters can enjoy the rink over the following hours each day:

  • M-TH : Noon-9 p.m.
  • F-SAT : Noon-Midnight
  • SUN : Noon-7 p.m.

On Nov. 26, the center will hold its "Lights On" wintertime celebration from 4-7 p.m. with visits from Santa Claus and Disney favorites.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mendenhall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Rink#Ice Skating Rink#Skates#Santa Claus#Gallivan Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy