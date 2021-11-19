Ice skating returns to Gallivan Center after year off

Another sign of "normalcy" is returning to Salt Lake City as skates will hit the ice at the Gallivan Center starting Friday night.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the center's ice skating rink will open for business at 6 p.m. and continue each night through the end of February.

“This winter, we look forward to Gallivan once again providing locals and visitors with an authentic downtown ice-skating experience, which will be made that much more magical by the plaza’s holiday lights and seasonal public art pieces,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

The Gallivan Center rink is located in the block bordered by Main Street, State Street, 200 South and 300 South. Skaters can enjoy the rink over the following hours each day:

M-TH : Noon-9 p.m.

: Noon-9 p.m. F-SAT : Noon-Midnight

: Noon-Midnight SUN : Noon-7 p.m.

On Nov. 26, the center will hold its "Lights On" wintertime celebration from 4-7 p.m. with visits from Santa Claus and Disney favorites.