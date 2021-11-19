Festival of Trees holds fundraiser for the Women’s Club

The Festival of Trees is supporting the Women’s Club of Bakersfield with a fundraiser on Nov. 20.

The event will be at the Mechanics Bank Arena starting at noon.

It starts off with a welcome ceremony, then proceeds to the invocation, presentation of colors, the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, and then the luncheon.

After the luncheon there will an introduction of the entertainment for the afternoon and then they’ll start the drawing of the trees.