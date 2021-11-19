ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMC tripped up in semifinals by Reese

By FOX 17 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1YRl_0d27GMa900 Reese 3, WM Chrisitan 1

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team fell to Reese in four sets on Friday afternoon at Kellogg Arena in the division three state semifinals.

"I was proud of the girls, they left it on the floor today and we've had a tremendous season," Warriors coach Trent Smilie said. "I couldn't be more proud of this group. They finished the season, we had won 21 matches in a row coming into this match. It's a tough loss and we're all going to learn from it."

Kyla Wiersema led WMC with 24 kills, Kendal Young had 38 assists.

Western Michigan Christian finishes the season at 50-6.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

