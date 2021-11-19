WMC tripped up in semifinals by Reese

Reese 3, WM Chrisitan 1

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team fell to Reese in four sets on Friday afternoon at Kellogg Arena in the division three state semifinals.

"I was proud of the girls, they left it on the floor today and we've had a tremendous season," Warriors coach Trent Smilie said. "I couldn't be more proud of this group. They finished the season, we had won 21 matches in a row coming into this match. It's a tough loss and we're all going to learn from it."

Kyla Wiersema led WMC with 24 kills, Kendal Young had 38 assists.

Western Michigan Christian finishes the season at 50-6.

