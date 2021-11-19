Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

Justin Fuente has been let go as head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies football team. While this happened days ago, it’s still a large enough event where it has to be said before we can move forward. He was our first relationship after Frank Beamer. Coach Beamer, or Frank as he often allows people to call him, is a different kind of guy. He is lovable, kind, thoughtful, playful, and funny. As a coach, he was also tough, organized, and detail orientated. He remembers players who played for Tech years ago and still enjoys learning about the new players today. There were a number of years with Coach Beamer that we look back on with a smile. 10 win seasons, beating Miami when they were MIAMI, winning Big East Conference and ACC Coastal Championships. There were also the early and later years that were lacking wins or even solid recruiting. At the end of his tenure, when the end was becoming obvious to all, we began coveting qualities that he didn’t have at the time. High level recruiting of Virginia, depth within the program, and the excitement that we were so used to having on every Saturday. This is what led us to covet Justin Fuente. He was an X’s and O’s coach who seemed to develop quarterback talent and who’s cool demeanor was something that seemed like a breath of fresh air.

