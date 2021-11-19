Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Connecticut vs. Minnesota at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, Noon. No. 4 Indiana at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. No. 9 Oregon vs. Oklahoma, at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas,...

The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Players Receiving Hate Messages and Death Threats

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday, a clip surfaced of Alabama head coach ranting about why he doesn’t particularly like the media and how negativity affects student athletes. In response, West Virginia punter Tyler Sumpter posted the video on social media with the following message: “Someone had to say it. We...
On3.com

Joel Klatt predicts hires for major head coaching vacancies

The head coaching carousel is alive and well in college football, and the offseason hasn’t even arrived. With Florida, LSU and USC among the premium jobs open at this point, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he predicted who each of those three teams will hire as their next head coach.
CBS Sports

College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, odds for top 25 games today in Week 11

Major races towards championships -- namely conference and the College Football Playoff -- heat up on Saturday. Well, at least for a few teams within the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC. Four top-10 teams and a number of other contenders enter key games that will help determine their futures as the 2021 college football season nears its conclusion. There's no conference in which separation is potentially greater than the Big Ten, which has two of its league title contenders on possible upset alert.
CBS Sports

College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Alabama, Auburn live in action

There is so much that remains to be decided in college football as Week 11 arrives with a full slate of games in store for Saturday. Among the highlights are four games pitting top-20 teams against each other amid the race for conference titles and the mad dash for College Football Playoff positioning. With ranked teams in action starting at noon Et all the way up until No. 3 Oregon kicks off at 10 p.m., it figures to be another wild day.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Gonzaga Bulldogs, UCLA Bruins, Kansas Jayhawks top AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll; Michi...

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas held the top three spots in The Associated Press' first Top 25 rankings of the regular season while Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4. The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel in the pollreleased Monday after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.
The Baltimore Sun

Meet assistant Matt Brady, Maryland men’s basketball’s ‘shot doctor’

The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
gobblercountry.com

Qualities for Head Coach at Virginia Tech

Justin Fuente has been let go as head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies football team. While this happened days ago, it’s still a large enough event where it has to be said before we can move forward. He was our first relationship after Frank Beamer. Coach Beamer, or Frank as he often allows people to call him, is a different kind of guy. He is lovable, kind, thoughtful, playful, and funny. As a coach, he was also tough, organized, and detail orientated. He remembers players who played for Tech years ago and still enjoys learning about the new players today. There were a number of years with Coach Beamer that we look back on with a smile. 10 win seasons, beating Miami when they were MIAMI, winning Big East Conference and ACC Coastal Championships. There were also the early and later years that were lacking wins or even solid recruiting. At the end of his tenure, when the end was becoming obvious to all, we began coveting qualities that he didn’t have at the time. High level recruiting of Virginia, depth within the program, and the excitement that we were so used to having on every Saturday. This is what led us to covet Justin Fuente. He was an X’s and O’s coach who seemed to develop quarterback talent and who’s cool demeanor was something that seemed like a breath of fresh air.
