Jen Shah’s Assistant Stuart Smith Changes His Plea To Guilty In Fraud Case; Will He “Flip” Against Jen?

By Alex Darus
 6 days ago
We’re just getting over seeing the great Shah-rrest of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City when Jen Shah made like a bandit and ran as the feds descended on Heather Gay’s Beauty Lab parking lot . Even though she was seemingly tipped off , she was still arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering allegations. The rumor is she was a leader in a long-running telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly people. She thinks the feds are picking on her because she’s a “celebrity,” but things aren’t looking good for Miss Shah. Totally not Shah-mazing.

Jen was arrested with her assistant/side-kick Stuart Smith in the case. Stu Chains has been by her side forever in a peculiar, yet very dedicated, relationship. Jen wants blind loyalty, we know this, so Stu was able to give her that. However, a new twist in Stu’s case might make him subject to the wrath of Miss Shah. And we know from RHOSLC , that wrath can get pretty intense.

RELATED: Hulu Will Release A Documentary About Jen Shah’s Arrest Called “The Housewife & The Shah Shocker”

According to Us Weekly, Stu changed his plea to guilty ahead of his and Jen’s March 2022 case. Of course, Erika Jayne’s arch-nemesis (and a lawyer working on her case) Ronald Richards chimed in, since he’s the unofficial lawyer for the Bravo fans. He basically is giving us a sped-up version of law school through his Twitter feed. Ronald believes that Stu will “most likely flip” on Jen in their case, which literally sounds like a scene from a true-crime movie. And who says Real Housewives is a show about frivolous nonsense?

Stu is facing up to 30 years in prison, so it’s not surprising he’s going to do whatever he has to do to help himself in this situation. “He admitted to hiding ownership and money, defrauding elderly people, and lying to the Federal Trade Commission in a deposition, which constituted perjury,” Ronald said. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but it’s surely putting a wrench in Jen’s legal case. As this entire thing unfolds, it truly gets crazier and crazier. Especially because some of the women, like Heather and Meredith Marks , say they knew something was up with Jen for a while now. No wonder Hulu is gearing up to drop a documentary about this nonsense.

RELATED: Meredith Marks Explains Her Reaction To Jen Shah’s Arrest

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF STU PLEADING GUILTY? DO YOU THINK HE’LL FLIP ON JEN?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

Comments / 9

Apollonia Risotto
6d ago

For the Fed’s to accept Stu’s plea deal he has to agree that he would testify in court against the head of the scam. Jen should be worried.

Reply(1)
5
Love MO
6d ago

She robbed the vulnerable elderly, and now she will get to spend her elderly years in prison. Sweeeet!!!

Reply(3)
11
