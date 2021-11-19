ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day-by-day forecast ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

By Lauren Petrelli
 6 days ago
Many families are packing up for holiday travel plans ahead of Thanksgiving next week. However, multiple fronts could impact those plans depending on your destination.

If you're leaving Southwest Florida this weekend, the first of a series of fronts could bring scattered showers, breezy and overcast conditions today into Saturday. This forecast shouldn't slow you down too much.

The second front we're tracking arrives by Monday night. Heavy rain and breezy conditions associated with this system could be a travel concern depending on your destination. High pressure with much drier and cooler air will filter into our area behind it though. We could see the coolest temperatures so far this season for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

A third front will develop bringing some unpleasant weather across the U.S. for Thanksgiving Day. The forecast for the holiday ranges from light snow in parts of Colorado to rain across portions of Texas.

If you're staying put for Thanksgiving, then you're in luck! Southwest Florida will have mostly sunny skies and a high near 77°.

