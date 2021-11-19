ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes 'initiated conversation' to end 'stale' relationship with Camila Cabello last week... days after stars confirmed end of two-year romance

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
 7 days ago

They called it quits on their romance just days ago.

And Shawn Mendes was reportedly the one who 'initiated the conversation' to end his 'stale' relationship with Camila Cabello last week, according to E! News.

The 23-year-old Canadian crooner and the Senorita singer made it clear, though, that they were ending things on good terms in joint statements shared to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HR4xe_0d27GGHn00
Tough time: Shawn Mendes was reportedly the one who 'initiated the conversation' to end his 'stale' relationship with Camila Cabello last week, according to E! News; seen in 2019

'The relationship was getting stale and complacent, and they decided they are better off being friends,' the source added.

'It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy. She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now.'

Despite the difficult time, Camila and Shawn are 'still in communication and want to be friends,' and the insider added that it 'was not a bad breakup at all.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35b7FB_0d27GGHn00
'The relationship was getting stale and complacent, and they decided they are better off being friends,' the source added; seen at the Met Gala in September
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RnqL_0d27GGHn00
Announcement: The 23-year-old Canadian hitmaker revealed the news on Instagram, writing that he and the 24-year-old songstress have 'decided to end our romantic relationship

'Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,' the singers wrote. 'We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.'

In photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com earlier this month, the pair looked very much in love as they shared a passionate kiss on the shore.

The pair first met in 2014 while serving as supporting acts for Austin Mahone's Live On Tour' concerts and Camila was at the time still a member of the X-Factor derived girl group Fifth Harmony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkPkU_0d27GGHn00
Undying love: 'But our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever' wrote the star in his statement (Shawn and Camila pictured in 2019)

Instantly connecting, the pair decided to collaborate on a song, titled I Know What You Did Last Summer, which was released in November 2015.

The rumors went into overdrive when the pair dropped the steamy music video for their second collaborative single Senorita in June of 2019.

The music video captured several ultra romantic moments between the supposed 'friends,' including one scene that saw Shawn rip off his shirt as he sang just inches away from Camila's face.

Though the pair would officially confirm their romance in August, Camila and Shawn were photographed kissing on a number of occasions in the weeks leading up to the confirmation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lDmC_0d27GGHn00
Romance: Despite the difficult time, Camila and Shawn are 'still in communication and want to be friends,' and the insider added that it 'was not a bad breakup at all'; seen in November 2019

