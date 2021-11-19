ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan reports nearly 18,000 new cases of COVID-19 over 2-day period

 6 days ago
Michigan reported 17,980 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 128 deaths over a two-day period Friday. That's an average of 8,990 cases per day over the period.

The overall total of confirmed cases in Michigan has reached 1,242,253 and the total number of deaths is 23,232.

The new numbers are near the single-day record number of cases, 9,779, which happened on Nov. 20, 2020.

The state also put out a health advisory recommending everyone ages 2 and up wear a mask during indoor gatherings as we approach the holidays.

The advisory is not an order and it is not required.

On Wednesday, the state reported more than 14,000 new cases, averaging more than 7,000 a day. Last week, Michigan reported more than 40,000 cases during the week. Health experts have said Michigan is in its fourth surge and have predicted a grim outlook as we head into winter.

Speaking during a press conference Friday afternoon, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian outlined COVID-19 metrics in the state. Hospitalizations are also increasing, and over 15% of hospital beds in the state are being used to care for COVID-19 patients.

"If we can change behavior and get people to start masking and increase the vaccination rates, we have hope of this ending soon," Bagdasarian said. "If behavior doesn’t change, I think we’re in for a very rough winter season."Bagdasarian said case rates are at a similar trend to where they were this time last year, which is "concerning."Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

