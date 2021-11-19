ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

South Tulsa boy scout troop seeks answers after their trailer full of camping gear was stolen

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eME4O_0d27G18900

TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa boy scout troop needs your help after someone stole their trailer containing thousands of dollars of camping gear and other troop equipment.

Surveillance video from Fellowship Lutheran Church shows a white pickup truck pulling in the parking lot, backing up, and pulling away with the troop’s trailer in a matter of minutes around 5:30 Thursday morning.

“I got a text message asking me whether or not we’d taken the trailer anywhere,” Boy Scout Troop 945 Scoutmaster Phillip Maud said. “At that point we realized the trailer had been stolen.”

The stolen trailer housed essential gear the troop needs to function.

“It’s housing tents, it’s housing stoves, it’s housing patrol boxes—the stuff that we use to cook and prepare meals—tables, firepits, pop-up tents,” Maud said.

The trailer was well-secured too.

“We’ve got a wire cable that is securing the area,” he said.

In addition, the trailer had a metal parking boot fixed to one of its tires, as well as a lock on the hitch. The thieves cut through the cable and dismantled the boot in a matter of minutes. It makes Maud think this had to be pre-planned.

“There’s quite a bit that goes in to keeping that thing secure,” he said.

Now the troop has a dilemma.

“It’s kind of a punch to the gut,” Maud said. “We’ve got a campout planned in couple weeks that now we’ve gotta try to figure out how to make that happen.”

If the trailer doesn’t get returned, it could cost over $10000 to replace it and everything inside.

“It absolutely makes you a little bit angry,” he said.

It’s why everyone needs to keep an eye out.

“It’s a trailer that says ‘Troop 945, Tulsa, Oklahoma’ on it,” he said. “If you see one of those parked in a lot or rolling around town, it’s not supposed to be there and we’d love to hear about it.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Grinch vs Santa: Recent survey reveals which state has the most decorations

In a recent survey just released by Lombardo Homes and a study of Google searches, the Grinch is a more popular decoration than Santa Claus. 1,000 Americans took part in the study, revealing that 44% of Americans plan on decorating the weekend after Thanksgiving, while 29% plan on putting up the garland the week after. 17% percent of households bring out holiday decorations before the turkey is even carved.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Florida man hits woman with sock full of rocks during robbery

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of striking a woman with a sock full of rocks to steal her purse Monday, authorities said. Ricky Williams, 28, was arrested early Tuesday and charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records. He was also on probation for disorderly conduct at an establishment, records show.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
48K+
Followers
80K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy