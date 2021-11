TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet) S Eddie Jackson (hamstring) WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) LB Danny Trevathan (knee) OL Elijah Wilkinson (back) The Bears have several key starters that missed Wednesday’s practice, including Mack, who has been out the last two games with a foot injury, and Jackson, who missed Week 9 with a hamstring injury. Robinson and Hicks suffered injuries during Chicago’s Week 9 loss to the Steelers, and, despite the bye week to rest, both missed Wednesday’s practice. Also not practicing for the Bears were Trevathan and Wilkinson. Graham had a veteran rest day.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO